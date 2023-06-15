‘The Best Thing I’ve Ever Used On My Hair’: Stacey Solomon’s Favourite Hair Brand Revealed

Since giving birth, Stacey Solomon has kept us up to date with her post-pregnancy hair journey. First came the revelation that she hadn't been able to wash her hair since giving birth to her new baby daughter Belle - a scenario most new mothers will be more than familiar with. But that all soon changed when Stacey decided enough was enough and took to her Stories again to discuss.

'I've finally washed this mop,' she said, sniffing her freshly washed hair. 'Sweet, sweet, smell of not grease. I feel emotional about it honestly, I feel like I should make a speech it's been that long. I want to thank my newborn baby for not crying long enough for me to shampoo and condition, I want to thank my husband for sleeping next to me night after night and not asking for a divorce – the smell can't have been easy to sleep with. I feel so good, happy clean hair day,' she joked with her 5.6 million followers.

Laughs aside, what caught our attention was the post-wash treatment Stacey worked diligently through her lengths. Soon, the presenter's DMs were flooded with messages asking what hair products Stacey had reached for on this long-awaited wash day. The hair buys caught on camera were Rehab.'s Dose 1.0 Hair Oil Capsules, £26, which she claims are 'the best things I've ever used on my hair.' Stacey also takes a moment to spotlight her go-to hair brush, another product by the little-known-brand. The Vital Hair Brush, £12, which she uses exclusively to detangle because 'it's fully flexible, really soft, doesn't hurt when you brush,' in fact it's so good it gets passed around the house, kids included.

Stacey revealed that she has been in love with the brand since her sister introduced her to it, and we can see why. Having only launched a few short months ago, Rehab. has been on a mission to deliver cost effective haircare to the masses. The small, female-founded brand has impressive sustainability credentials and is strictly cruelty-free. Given Stacey's rave reviews, we're expecting big things from this new launch. Inevitably these particular hair essentials have been sold out since Stacey posted them on her Instagram Stories but our reliable sources at Rehab. HQ tell us that there is a restock is heading our way. Stay tuned.

Shop: Stacey Solomon's Go-To Haircare Buys