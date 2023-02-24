Stacey Solomon Hasn’t Washed Her Hair For Two Weeks And It’s So Relatable

If there is one thing we can count on from Stacey Solomon it's pure unadulterated honesty. The mother of five might have recently given birth to her new baby girl Belle only a short two weeks ago, but she's wasted no time in opening up about the realities of motherhood after revealing how self-care can go out of the window during the whirlwind post-childbirth period.

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, the presenter shared a lighthearted moment with her 5.6M followers on her Stories, joking about not having washed her hair since giving birth to her fifth child a fortnight ago. 'I don’t usually look like this, I’ve put some make-up on because it’s my dad’s birthday, so I’ve tried to make an effort to go for dinner.

‘By making effort I mean I’ve put some foundation on and a bow in my hair, at the hope that no one will notice I still haven’t washed it since I’ve given birth,' she confesses. Stacey's videos may have been humorous, but they certainly ring true for many new mums all over. Her refreshing honesty is a welcomed retreat to the relatable amid countless picture-perfect portrayals of motherhood that we commonly see on social media nowadays.

Aside from raising an important conversation about the realities of post-birth life, Stacey sheds light on another noteworthy talking point surrounding hair washing and how often we should be doing it. Some may be shocked to know of Stacey's pro-longed gap between wash days, but experts like hair surgeon and medical director at hair loss clinic Elithair Dr Balwi, say Stacey might be onto something.