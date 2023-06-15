Sienna Miller’s Complete Hair Evolution In Pictures

by Chloe Burcham |

Whether you're a bronde, blonde or brunette, or looking for pixie-crop inspiration or fringe ideas, if you're on the hunt for hair inspiration pictures, we're guessing Sienna Miller will have made your list. After all, she's been a beauty crush of ours for as long as we can remember.

While her trademark hair style is usually relaxed and bohemian (she is the Queen of artful tousling), that's not to say she doesn't often mix it up with the odd polished look or two.

Case in point: her latest 'do. Posing with celebrity hairdresser Julien Farel, Sienna revealed a sleeker, smoother haircut that's reminiscent of 'The Rachel' - the style made famous by Jennifer Aniston in Friends. Blowdried and bouncy, Sienna's new strands are shoulder-length and shaped with with long, jaw-grazing layers - it's a look set to be screenshotted the world over.

Credit: Julien Farel for Sienna Miller pics

Credit: Julien Farel for Sienna Miller pics

So if you're after Sienna Miller hair inspiration, you've come to the right place. Sienna's not afraid to experiment with colour, having dabbled with being a brunette as well as an array of pastel colours. She's also no stranger to a more dramatic chop, having sported crops and mid-length styles over the years.

From her iconic pixie crop to her beachy-boho style, keep scrolling for all the Sienna Miller hair inspiration you need below…

Browse: Sienna Miller's Hair Evolution