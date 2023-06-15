Sienna Miller’s Complete Hair Evolution In Pictures

Whether you're a bronde, blonde or brunette, or looking for pixie-crop inspiration or fringe ideas, if you're on the hunt for hair inspiration pictures, we're guessing Sienna Miller will have made your list. After all, she's been a beauty crush of ours for as long as we can remember.
While her trademark hair style is usually relaxed and bohemian (she is the Queen of artful tousling), that's not to say she doesn't often mix it up with the odd polished look or two.
Case in point: her latest 'do. Posing with celebrity hairdresser Julien Farel, Sienna revealed a sleeker, smoother haircut that's reminiscent of 'The Rachel' - the style made famous by Jennifer Aniston in Friends. Blowdried and bouncy, Sienna's new strands are shoulder-length and shaped with with long, jaw-grazing layers - it's a look set to be screenshotted the world over.
So if you're after Sienna Miller hair inspiration, you've come to the right place. Sienna's not afraid to experiment with colour, having dabbled with being a brunette as well as an array of pastel colours. She's also no stranger to a more dramatic chop, having sported crops and mid-length styles over the years.
From her iconic pixie crop to her beachy-boho style, keep scrolling for all the Sienna Miller hair inspiration you need below…
Browse: Sienna Miller's Hair Evolution
Sienna Miller's Hairvolution
Looking for a classic Sienna style? This is it. So flicky, so boho, so blonde.
We had totally forgotten Sienna previously went to the dark side - she looks lovely with these deep chocolatey locks.
But Sienna's brunette stage didn't last long! Here's her back to her beachy-blonde best.
Fancy a pixie crop? Here's Sienna's iconic Edie Sedgwick-esque do.
The ultimate Primrose Hill blowdry, these face framing layers are ultra-flattering.
We love this tousled curtain-fringe look that's both relaxed and boho.
This ultra chic 'do is a great way to style a relaxed updo.
We love this cute, mussed-up pony.
Back in 2011 Sienna loved a quiff. Not gonna lie - we're still into it.
Gen-Z might say side-parts are out but we love the severe side part and loose texture of this look.
A look that launched a hundred dye jobs: we still can't get over Sienna's rose gold hair.
She's found her short hair stride! We adore this pink-tinged, edgy bob with loads of texture.
Sienna turned up to Wimbledon in 2021 with an icier, blonder hair hue than we've we've seen her with to date and - we won't lie - we're seriously into it.
2022 Wimbledon saw Sienna revert back to honey-toned highlights.