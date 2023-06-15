  1. Home
Sienna Miller’s Complete Hair Evolution In Pictures

Her latest haircut is giving 'The Rachel.'

by Chloe Burcham |
Whether you're a bronde, blonde or brunette, or looking for pixie-crop inspiration or fringe ideas, if you're on the hunt for hair inspiration pictures, we're guessing Sienna Miller will have made your list. After all, she's been a beauty crush of ours for as long as we can remember.

While her trademark hair style is usually relaxed and bohemian (she is the Queen of artful tousling), that's not to say she doesn't often mix it up with the odd polished look or two.

Case in point: her latest 'do. Posing with celebrity hairdresser Julien Farel, Sienna revealed a sleeker, smoother haircut that's reminiscent of 'The Rachel' - the style made famous by Jennifer Aniston in Friends. Blowdried and bouncy, Sienna's new strands are shoulder-length and shaped with with long, jaw-grazing layers - it's a look set to be screenshotted the world over.

Credit: Julien Farel for Sienna Miller pics
So if you're after Sienna Miller hair inspiration, you've come to the right place. Sienna's not afraid to experiment with colour, having dabbled with being a brunette as well as an array of pastel colours. She's also no stranger to a more dramatic chop, having sported crops and mid-length styles over the years.

From her iconic pixie crop to her beachy-boho style, keep scrolling for all the Sienna Miller hair inspiration you need below…

Sienna Miller hair inspiration pictures
1 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

Looking for a classic Sienna style? This is it. So flicky, so boho, so blonde.

Sienna Miller hair inspiration pictures
2 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

We had totally forgotten Sienna previously went to the dark side - she looks lovely with these deep chocolatey locks.

Sienna Miller hair inspiration pictures
3 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

But Sienna's brunette stage didn't last long! Here's her back to her beachy-blonde best.

Sienna Miller hair inspiration pictures
4 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

Fancy a pixie crop? Here's Sienna's iconic Edie Sedgwick-esque do.

Sienna Miller hair inspiration pictures
5 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

The ultimate Primrose Hill blowdry, these face framing layers are ultra-flattering.

Sienna Miller hair inspiration pictures
6 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

We love this tousled curtain-fringe look that's both relaxed and boho.

Sienna Miller hair inspiration pictures
7 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

This ultra chic 'do is a great way to style a relaxed updo.

Sienna Miller hair inspiration pictures
8 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

We love this cute, mussed-up pony.

Sienna Miller hair inspiration pictures
9 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

Back in 2011 Sienna loved a quiff. Not gonna lie - we're still into it.

Sienna Miller hair inspiration pictures
10 of 14
CREDIT: Getty

Gen-Z might say side-parts are out but we love the severe side part and loose texture of this look.

Sienna in 2013
11 of 14

A look that launched a hundred dye jobs: we still can't get over Sienna's rose gold hair.

Sienna in 2014
12 of 14

She's found her short hair stride! We adore this pink-tinged, edgy bob with loads of texture.

Sienna Miller hair
13 of 14

Sienna turned up to Wimbledon in 2021 with an icier, blonder hair hue than we've we've seen her with to date and - we won't lie - we're seriously into it.

Sienna Miller
14 of 14

2022 Wimbledon saw Sienna revert back to honey-toned highlights.

