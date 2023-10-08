TikTok Has Discovered A New Greasy Hair Hack And It’s Doctor Approved

TikTok has form for serving up excellent beauty tips. Whether it’s shining a light on Strawberry Girl make-up or mascara cocktailing, you’re sure to find more than just a useful titbit or two on the app. This week was no exception as TikTok’s focus homed in on haircare and a certain skincare ingredient that, influencers claim, might just be the answer to perennially greasy roots. Skincare in haircare? Consider us intrigued. If you rate constantly greasy roots as one of your biggest hair bugbears, this handy hair hack might be up your street.

'For my fellow greasy haired gals, use salicylic acid treatment in your hair once a week in your roots,' recommends TikToker Elle @bambidoesbeauty in a video that amassed an impressive 3.3 million views and counting. 'It gets rid of all the dead-skin, all the build-up of products (like dry shampoo) and it also gets rid of excess oil. Just wait to see the results…weightless, bouncy roots.’

Revealed: TikTok’s Favourite Greasy Hair Hack

And turns out, Elle really knows her stuff. As if the full-bodied final look wasn't proof enough, top dermatologist, Dr Sonia Khorana took to her own Instagram page to duet the influencer, signalling her approval via a big thumbs up.

Who better to speak to then, than Dr Khorana herself. Here, we pick her brains for all the need to knows regarding salicylic acid in hair care.

What causes greasy hair?

First, let's start with the basics. ‘The build-up of dead skin cells and oil (sebum) on your scalp can weigh the hair down and lead it to becoming greasy,' explains Dr Khorana. 'It's an incredibly common hair complaint.'

What is salicylic acid?

‘Salicylic acid is a chemical exfoliant, specifically a beta hydroxy acid otherwise known as a BHA,’ explains Dr Khorana. 'It is a keratolytic agent - which means it works by softening and dissolving keratin, a protein naturally found in the skin that can block pores. It works by helping the cells to let go of the excess sebum that oily skin types like to hold on to.’

Does salicylic acid help greasy hair?

‘Because salicylic acid keeps pores unclogged, it’s best known for its ability to help with whiteheads and blackheads,’ confirms Dr Khorana. ‘But it’s also important to recognise how it exfoliates dead skin cells, making it great for the scalp. It’s particularly beneficial for people with a dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis and those with oilier hair.’

How often should you use a salicylic acid hair treatment?

‘Make sure you don’t use it more than twice a week to avoid scalp aggravation and irritation,' warns Dr Khorana. 'People with sensitive skin and exceedingly dry scalps should proceed with caution.’ Sensitive scalp? This hair hack likely isn't for you.

While Elle's favourite (and now TikTok famous) Bumble & Bumble Scalp Detox Fizzing Foam is sadly out of stock, Dr Khorana has revealed the top best salicylic acid treatments for greasy hair below. Scroll on to shop.

Shop: Best Salicylic Acid Treatments For Greasy Hair

