What Is Mascara Cocktailing And Why Is It All Over TikTok?

As long as 'Beauty Tok' is around, the world will never be short of nifty make-up tips and tricks. Does gluing down fringes (less extreme than it sounds) or Meredith Duxbury's ten-pump makeup routine ring any bells? The platform's latest offering homes in on the lash department and has amassed an ever-growing fan club of7.6 million viewers under the hashtag 'mascara cocktailing'. Intrigued? Here's everything you need to know.

No matter how simple or extensive your makeup routine is, most of us make a play for a trusty mascara. It's a small but often intrinsic step in any given make-up routine that serves to draw attention up to the eyes, whether you're going for all-out glam or something a little more understated.

That said, finding the perfect mascara can be quite the task. Your favourite influencer might rave about a certain lengthening mascara that does nothing for you or maybe you find yourself sacrificing volume for the sake of length. If compromising isn't your thing, mascara cocktailing could be the answer.

What is mascara cocktailing?

The clue's in the name cocktail. Instead of settling for a single mascara formula, TikToker's are blending different mascaras together for a customised look that caters to their unique lash needs. A creative way to achieve the perfect balance of length, volume, curl, and definition.

The magic behind mascara cocktailing lies in its versatility. Are you looking for dramatic volume without compromising on length? Try layering a good volumising formula over a lengthening one. If you want your lashes to hold a curl while maintaining their natural appearance, combining a layer or two of a curling mascara with a layer of a lengthening lightweight formula might be your golden pairing. Our top tip? Work quickly. You want to layer each different mascara over the other one while they're still wet, to avoid clumps. If clubs and that OTT 60's look is what you're after however, let each layer dry a little before reaching for the next m mascara.

Watch: Mascara cocktailing on TikTok

Here some Grazia approved mascaras to get you started!

