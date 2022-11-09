Princess Diana's influence in the fashion, hair and beauty sphere can never be underestimated. The epitome of polished and put together, whether on royal tours abroad or on her way to the Harbour Club in Chelsea, the Princess of Wales was arguably the biggest influencer of the 20th Century - she was the most photographed woman of her time, and her numerous hair looks were admired and copied by fans time and time again.
Diana was never averse to a makeover. Her style was ever-changing, most especially when it came to her hair. Remember when the Princess let the legendary Sam McKnight crop her lengths for the cover of British Vogue?
As Netflix's The Crown returns to our screens this week, viewers the world over will sit down and be met with a reimagined version of Britain's Royal family in the 1990s - an era that shook the institution to its core. Elizabeth Debicki takes over from season four's breakout star Emma Corrin as Princess Diana at an apt moment of transition.
As The Crown's hair and make-up designer Cate Hall puts it, 'this is not the same fragile young debutante who was thrust into the limelight, this is a woman who is reclaiming her space and saying, hold on a second - I have a voice,' she says, 'I can do this, I can carve my own niche, I'm valuable and I have something to offer.' Cate links this newfound confidence to Diana's shorter, sharper Sam McKnight haircut.
Diana's hair changed considerably over the years. Browse her hair evolution below:
Princess Diana's Hair Evolution In Pictures
Princess Diana's Best Looks
Aboard the Royal Yacht Britannia leaving Gibraltar for her honeymoon, the Princess of Wales sports her freshly-married style, which bares all the hallmarks of the 'Lady Di' haircut, but maintains a touch more length.
While watching a polo match in Cirencester in the early 80s, Princess Diana's hair looks more textured and boast heaps of movement.
Attending a state reception in Brisbane, Australia, almost two years into her marriage, Princess Diana's tiara flows seamlessly into the waves of her hair.
In 1985, Princess Diana's hair was big, bouncy and fluffy, very characteristic of the high-volume 80s era.
Diana's hair became much shorter in the 90s, a statement crop that screamed confidence and self-assurance.
A flattering wavy pixie, made even more fluid by cleverly placed cuts and length at the crown of the head.
Perhaps one of her most iconic moments: attending a dinner at the Serpentine Gallery in Kensington Gardens in 1994 and single handedly coining the term 'revenge dress'. The dress was matched with a shorter, full layered hairstyle that signalled a new lease of life.
Side-parted and slicked-back, while presenting at the Fashion Designer Awards at the Lincoln Center, New York, the Princess of Wales hair oozed a new level of cool.
Classic of the 90s, during a pre-auction party Princess Diana's hair appears polished and comparatively long, and then of course, there's the short side fringe.
In 1997, during her visit to the Red Cross headquarters in Washington to make a speech for the anti-landmines campaign, Princess Diana sported a sophisticated look - layered, refined and glossy.