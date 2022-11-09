Princess Diana's influence in the fashion, hair and beauty sphere can never be underestimated. The epitome of polished and put together, whether on royal tours abroad or on her way to the Harbour Club in Chelsea, the Princess of Wales was arguably the biggest influencer of the 20th Century - she was the most photographed woman of her time, and her numerous hair looks were admired and copied by fans time and time again.

Diana was never averse to a makeover. Her style was ever-changing, most especially when it came to her hair. Remember when the Princess let the legendary Sam McKnight crop her lengths for the cover of British Vogue?

As Netflix's The Crown returns to our screens this week, viewers the world over will sit down and be met with a reimagined version of Britain's Royal family in the 1990s - an era that shook the institution to its core. Elizabeth Debicki takes over from season four's breakout star Emma Corrin as Princess Diana at an apt moment of transition.

As The Crown's hair and make-up designer Cate Hall puts it, 'this is not the same fragile young debutante who was thrust into the limelight, this is a woman who is reclaiming her space and saying, hold on a second - I have a voice,' she says, 'I can do this, I can carve my own niche, I'm valuable and I have something to offer.' Cate links this newfound confidence to Diana's shorter, sharper Sam McKnight haircut.

Diana's hair changed considerably over the years. Browse her hair evolution below:

Princess Diana's Hair Evolution In Pictures