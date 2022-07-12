  1. Home
The Best Mousse For Curly Hair: Celebrity Stylist-Approved Products

Defined curls with zero crunch.

Best mousse for curly hair: A woman scrunching her curls
by Isabel Martins |
Posted

When it comes to taking care of curly hair, mousses are your holy grail. But to ensure you've got healthy, moisturised and defined curls, you're going to need some excellent and high-quality products.

In terms of finding the best mousse for your hair, this will depend on the type of hair you have as well as your hair porosity. If you're looking to achieve the most defined curls and you have fairly thin hair, you'll need a lightweight mousse, whereas if you have thicker hair, you'll need a denser product.

Your ideal mousse should hydrate your hair, give you ultra-defined curls, remove any frizziness and add volume. This may sound like a challenging task, and whilst it is, there are some brilliant mousses out there that can do just that, they're excellent for braids, too.

We've decided to scour the market for the best mousses for curly hair and have them rounded up below. So whether you have thick or thin hair, need extra moisture or more definition, we've got you covered. We've even included a celebrity hairstylist-approved mousse, too.

Eden BodyWorks Citrus Fusion Styling Mousse
1 of 10

You'll only need one or two pumps of this sleek mousse, it'll leave your hair hydrated, and glossy, without any crunch or heaviness. We love how versatile it is, as it's suitable for thin or thick hair.

Amazon
OGX Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse
2 of 10

With over 4,000 glowing reviews, it's easy to see why this hair mousse is such a popular product. Designed with defined curls in mind, this mousse will hydrate your hair, leaving it soft and defined, but with zero crunch.

Amazon
Color Wow - Xtra Large Bombshell Volumizer
3 of 10

This is ideal for thin or more damaged hair that needs volume, as well as definition. Created in collaboration with Chris Appleton, whose clients include Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, this product leaves your hair feeling soft and smooth.

Ouai Air Dry Foam
4 of 10

OUAI's hair products are a cult favourite, especially for people who have too much frizz and want volume. This mousse intensifies natural curls and creates tousled waves when applied to wet hair.

Moroccanoil Curl Control Mousse
5 of 10

If hydration is what you're after, then this mousse may just be the one for you. Its oil-infused formula adds bounce and shine without weighing your hair down.

Oribe Curl Shaping Mousse
6 of 10

A truly luxurious hair mousse, this product is infused with protein, vitamins and sunflower extract. It's sure to keep your hair healthy and hydrated, as well as keep your locks defined.

Amazon
Davines This Is A Curl Moisturizing Mousse
7 of 10

This mousse from Davines works wonders on both wet and dry hair. Your locks will feel and be super hydrated, and the brand focuses on sustainability, so you can rest assured your purchase is eco-friendly.

Bumble and bumble Curl Mousse
8 of 10

Bumble and Bumble promises great results - and it delivers. This ultra-sleek and lightweight mousse is a breeze to apply, and it's infused with oils to keep your hair healthy.

Paul Mitchell Sculpting Foam
9 of 10

Ideal for more fragile hair, this Paul Mitchell mousse will add shine, moisture and enhance your curls. It protects chemically damaged or fragile hair, whilst also conditioning it, leaving it soft and flowy.

Design Essentials Natural Curl Enhancing Mousse
10 of 10

If you need to minimize frizz, this mousse is ideal. Featuring a pro-keratin that smooths the surface of your hair while hydrating it.

Amazon

How to properly apply hair mousse

Discover how to style your curls and apply hair mousse with hair guru Chris Appleton. Throughout the video, he shows us how to correctly apply the mousse, as well as how to dry your hair with a diffuser. When it comes to styling the curls, he recommends always starting "with wet hair".

