The Best Mousse For Curly Hair: Celebrity Stylist-Approved Products

When it comes to taking care of curly hair, mousses are your holy grail. But to ensure you've got healthy, moisturised and defined curls, you're going to need some excellent and high-quality products.

In terms of finding the best mousse for your hair, this will depend on the type of hair you have as well as your hair porosity. If you're looking to achieve the most defined curls and you have fairly thin hair, you'll need a lightweight mousse, whereas if you have thicker hair, you'll need a denser product.

Your ideal mousse should hydrate your hair, give you ultra-defined curls, remove any frizziness and add volume. This may sound like a challenging task, and whilst it is, there are some brilliant mousses out there that can do just that, they're excellent for braids, too.

We've decided to scour the market for the best mousses for curly hair and have them rounded up below. So whether you have thick or thin hair, need extra moisture or more definition, we've got you covered. We've even included a celebrity hairstylist-approved mousse, too.

Best Mousse For Curly Hair In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

Did you know that Amazon Prime Day is happening right now? Running from 12-13 July, there are some fantastic deals to be had, including some great savings on mousse for curly hair. For more deals, check out our top picks.

Gallery SHOP: The best mousses for curly hair in 2022 1 of 10 You'll only need one or two pumps of this sleek mousse, it'll leave your hair hydrated, and glossy, without any crunch or heaviness. We love how versatile it is, as it's suitable for thin or thick hair. 2 of 10 With over 4,000 glowing reviews, it's easy to see why this hair mousse is such a popular product. Designed with defined curls in mind, this mousse will hydrate your hair, leaving it soft and defined, but with zero crunch. 3 of 10 This is ideal for thin or more damaged hair that needs volume, as well as definition. Created in collaboration with Chris Appleton, whose clients include Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, this product leaves your hair feeling soft and smooth. 4 of 10 OUAI's hair products are a cult favourite, especially for people who have too much frizz and want volume. This mousse intensifies natural curls and creates tousled waves when applied to wet hair. 5 of 10 If hydration is what you're after, then this mousse may just be the one for you. Its oil-infused formula adds bounce and shine without weighing your hair down. 6 of 10 A truly luxurious hair mousse, this product is infused with protein, vitamins and sunflower extract. It's sure to keep your hair healthy and hydrated, as well as keep your locks defined. 7 of 10 This mousse from Davines works wonders on both wet and dry hair. Your locks will feel and be super hydrated, and the brand focuses on sustainability, so you can rest assured your purchase is eco-friendly. 8 of 10 Bumble and Bumble promises great results - and it delivers. This ultra-sleek and lightweight mousse is a breeze to apply, and it's infused with oils to keep your hair healthy. 9 of 10 Ideal for more fragile hair, this Paul Mitchell mousse will add shine, moisture and enhance your curls. It protects chemically damaged or fragile hair, whilst also conditioning it, leaving it soft and flowy. 10 of 10 If you need to minimize frizz, this mousse is ideal. Featuring a pro-keratin that smooths the surface of your hair while hydrating it.

How to properly apply hair mousse

Discover how to style your curls and apply hair mousse with hair guru Chris Appleton. Throughout the video, he shows us how to correctly apply the mousse, as well as how to dry your hair with a diffuser. When it comes to styling the curls, he recommends always starting "with wet hair".