The Best Root Powders Including One Used By J-Lo And Kim Kardashian’s Hair Stylist

Whether you’ve got some nuisance greys coming through that you’re not ready to embrace, or your natural colour has decided it’s time to shine loud and proud atop your head, root-touch up powders are on hand to mask that root regrowth, seamlessly blend your roots in, and give the illusion of well-maintained tresses while you wait for your next appointment.

We’ve all been there. Busy schedules, stints of isolation, that wait until payday, or honestly, just life, can get in the way of keeping on top of your hair colour. Making that salon appointment or buying that box dye can easily slip slightly further down the to-do list and before you know it, those inescapable roots start creeping through.

We’ve found some of the best root touch-up powders for all hair colours, many of which have been tried, adored, and used time again by celebrities and their stylists.

Celebrity stylist Chris Appleton uses Color Wow Root Cover Up on his clients, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Jennifer Lopez to “blend extensions, make hairlines fuller and even create highlights”.

And while she may be a L’Oreal ambassador, Eva Longoria uses L'Oreal Magic Retouch Instant Grey Root Touch Up to cover her roots and it only costs £9.

Shop these celebrity approved root touch up powders and more fab options below.

Amazon Prime Day Sales

Did you know that Amazon Prime Day is happening right now? We've found the best deals on root touch-up powders to help you save some money. Start shopping below.

SHOP: The Best Root Touch Up Powders

Gallery Best Root Touch Up Powders 1 of 6 Our favourite and Chris Appleton's pick too, this lightweight, precision mineral powder will cover regrowth, highlight, and help perfect your hairline. With an application brush provided, simply brush the powder on your roots to camouflage dark regrowth instantly. We love that this the Color Wow formula is water-resistant, no rain downpour will give up your disguise, and comes in eight different shades to suit your hair colour. 2 of 6 The L'Oreal Magic Retouch Instant Grey Root Touch Up also has an impressive range of 10 shades between black and light blonde and although it's actually a spray, the powder aerosol is still a low-commitment fix to conceal grey roots and regrowth. You won't be able to achieve the same precision as the Color Wow Root Cover Up, despite the pinpoint micro-diffuser, but it'll provide a natural looking finish that'll seamlessly blend with your hair colour. 3 of 6 Described as "a root saver!" by one reviewer, the Goldwell Duasenses Color Revive Root Touch Up is designed to blend your roots between salon visits. The colour range isn't quite as impressive as the celeb favourites, but this touch-up powder will also absorb oil and sebum to give your hair a truly refreshing feel. To touch-up, apply a small amount of powder onto a sponge and work into the roots. 4 of 6 Available in five shades, the Revolution Haircare Root Cover Up Palette is perfectly compact for easy touch-ups and coverage of unwanted growth, greys, and thinning hair - a factor reviewers were hugely impressed by. With high-quality pigmentation, it'll last until your next hair wash. 5 of 6 With 25 years in the hairstyling business and Amanda Holden as their ambassador, Charles Worthington is renowned for creating professional hair care products to help you achieve healthy hair at home. With an easy use applicator brush, apply the powder to your reappearing roots to immediately conceal stubborn colour strands or greys, steadily building and blending the colour to create even coverage. The shades are limited to blondes, so if your hair is on the lighter side, this could be your new go-to. 6 of 6 If your hair is black, you'll be well aware that those greys and lighter regrowth can have the ability to stand out more than you'd like. Currently only available in a black shade, the Clairol Root Touch Up Powder is similar to Color Wow with the brush applicator for a root touch-up in just 10 seconds. The lightweight formula is natural feeling and can be used to shape brows too, and its been highly rated by customers online.

How to perfect your hairline

Appearing on the Rachael Ray Show in the US, Chris Appleton shared how he applies the Color Wow Root Cover Up to fill out the hairline, described by him as being "like my magic wand". While counting down to our next blowdry or colour touch up, a little magic in the meantime is something we can definitely get behind.

READ MORE: Smooth Stubborn Knots And Get Silky Locks With The Best Detangling Sprays