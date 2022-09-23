Margot Robbie’s Deep Bronde Hair Is Our New-Season Colour Inspiration

by Sameeha Shaikh |

Think of Margot Robbie and images of a blonde bombshell usually spring to mind. Her latest role as Barbie certainly facilitated that. But that all seems to be a thing of the past as the Aussie actress stepped out at the premiere of Amsterdam in London this week.

Adorned in a Celine cut-out gown and cape, Robbie's locks appear to be considerably darker and longer than usual. Her signature light, honey hue has been upgraded for buttery warm bronde, just in time for the colder months - and we are here for it.

While her new colour is certainly something to write home about, the length of her new look is just as alluring. There's something about summer that makes you want to chop your locks off and start afresh, winter on the other hand is the inverse; we want cosy, body-hugging XXL hair which oozes glamour.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Margot Robbie attends the "Amsterdam" European Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on September 21, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Robbie's iteration of XXL hair is perfect for the turn of the season. Centre-parted, speckled with face-framing tendrils and cut off right beneath the bust, it's an elevated evolution from her shorter look over the past summer months.

So, what is key to achieving this new-season colour? We suspect balayage. It's a favoured hair dying technique adored by many celebrities including JLo and Beyoncé. Here is everything you need to know before you head to the salon...

What Is Balayage And Why Is It Good For Now?

Balayage originates from France and the word translates as 'sweeping'. The French version of the foil highlights we know so well involves painting lightener onto strands of hair in a sweeping motion. This creates a softer finish at the root.

'It can also be painted to just the mid-lengths and ends of the hair, this is great for brunettes as it leaves the roots visible,' says James Foward, colourist at Hershesons. 'Balayage is very popular as it allows a softer grow out compared to foil highlights, and you can go longer between salon visits.'

What Happens During A Balayage Treatment?

Hair colourists will either paint freehand or use a board for balayage. Freehand involves hand painting fine stands or thicker sections of the hair depending on the result desired. Otherwise, stylists can lay the hair over a board and paint onto it, moving it away as they paint down the hair.

'For a softer lift we leave the pieces to lift as they are. For a lighter look or for darker hair we usually isolate the sections with cling film, this stops the lightener drying out so it can keep on lifting,' adds James.

How To Pick The Right Colour For You

For brunettes, James recommends leaving the roots uncoloured. The depth needs to remain to complement the skin tone and eye colour. Anyone who is naturally dark blonde or lighter can lighten from root to tip if they want a blonder look, he advises. It all depends on the vibe you are going for.

Things To Consider Before And After The Treatment

A toner will be your best friend after balayage. It naturalises any brassy pigments that become visible when you lighten hair. It will also rebalance the PH of the hair, which is important for the condition of it overall.

Does It Look Better On Long Hair?