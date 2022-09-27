Kate Middleton’s New Hair Colour Is Your Sign To Go Bronde

by Sameeha Shaikh |

What is it about the turn of the season that makes us want to overhaul everything we own? Changes to our wardrobes are matched by updates to our skin, make-up and hair routines. Hair usually sees one of the most dramatic transformations. And we're looking to Kate Middleton for the proof.

Stepping out for her first royal duties as The Princess of Wales, greeting mourners at Windsor Castle on earlier this month, Kate debuted lighter-than-usual brown locks, styled to perfection with a side-swept parting, long layers and face-framing feathering to further enhance her new chocolate hue.

She's not the only one going against the grain of the 'darker for autumn' norm. On the extreme end, we have Kim Kardashian, whose current icy platinum blonde lit up Dolce & Gabbana's dimly lit runway during Milan Fashion Week this week.

Similarly, Margot Robbie recently went back to bronde, this time brighter and better than ever with luminous caramel highlights laced throughout her tresses.

Celebrity hair colourist Nicola Clarke has noted the shift towards lighter hair for autumn. "I think change of seasons always sees a shift in hair colour. Most people predominantly go darker for winter, but bronde is a fabulous way for a blonde to go darker and a brunette to go lighter. It’s a flattering colour for both."

Margot Robbie ©getty

The power of bronde definitely rings true for the Princess of Wales. "Kate is comfortable enough in herself to make simple changes to her hair. Whether it be going richer with darker tones or adding a few light pieces to give her a lift. No one seems to be ready to delve into the dark months of winter quite yet, clearly."