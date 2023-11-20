Save £100 On ghd’s Game-Changing Cordless Hair Straightener In The Black Friday Sale

In the world of hair straighteners, it's safe to say ghd has long established itself as the industry heavyweight. What began in 2001 as the brainchild of three hairdressers who discovered an innovative styling tool in Korea, has since developed into an internationally acclaimed phenomenon boasting a lab dedicated to research and development in thermal hair manipulation, 117 patents, and an impressive styling portfolio of collections for every hair need and hair type. But the coolest innovation of all? Its Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener.

Much like its other revolutionary haircare tools, the Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener combines the same trailblazing technology of ghd's other celebrated styling products but with the benefit of on-the-go, portability. We imagine this was one of those eureka, 'why didn't we think of this sooner' moments for the iconic brand and one look at TikTok will quickly reveal why. Currently, #ghdunplugged has amassed a cool 41.8M views on TikTok with countless creators touting raving reviews of the tool and showing us exactly how they've put the Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener to work – on the beach, in the car and on flights, to name a few.

The good news? If you've been on the fence about trying it out yourself, thanks to Black Friday, ghd's Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener is now £199 from £299, meaning you could save a neat £100 on the viral hair tool.

Shop: ghd Unplugged Cordless Hair Straightener

The hype stems from its portable yet powerful nature, which is arguably the most alluring feature of the hair tool. But there's more to this story – compact and lightweight, it comes loaded with the brand's new and patented dual-zone ceramic heater technology to maintain an optimum styling temperature of 185°C for sleek, smooth and healthy-looking hair on the go.

The advanced lithium-ion battery also delivers up to 20 minutes of continuous styling performance with a heat-up time of just 45 seconds, meaning it really is the go-to for those who often find themselves pressed for time. And this tool isn't just restricted to straightening, the nifty-sized ceramic-coated plates allow for quick styling soft waves, smooth styles and added texture.