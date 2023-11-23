Meet Dyson Refurbished – The Most Affordable Way To Buy Dyson’s Best Hair Tools This Black Friday

Make no mistake – theDyson Airwrap is worth the hype. Since it launched back in 2018, the much-hyped hair tool has proven to be worth its salt – there’s a reason it’s beloved by beauty editors and celebrities the world over. Our only gripe? While we do think it’s worth the investment, it doesn’t exactly cater to those on a budget (to put it mildly). Though there’s some great Dyson discounts for Black Friday, there’s been an increase in search for ‘refurbished Dyson Airwraps’ – suggesting shoppers are becoming even more savvy this season.

SHOP: The Best Refurbished Dyson Deals

What is Dyson refurbished?

As the name would suggest Dyson refurbished refers to products that have been refurbished by the brand themselves and sold at a discount.

Dyson says, 'Our technology is expertly-refurbished and certified for safe use. Our engineers undertake a rigorous certification process for each piece of technology they refurbish. This includes functionality testing, safety checks, quality inspection, cleanliness and cosmetic standard testing. '

And it's important to note that Dyson Renewed machines have been 'expertly serviced' and 'hygienically cleaned.'

'We test every machine to ensure it performs to our uncompromising standards,' the brand continues. 'Any imperfections are purely cosmetic and can range from micro scratches and light scuffs to more visible marks, or discolouration to paint finishes and surfaces.'

Are Dyson refurbished worth it?

The short answer? Absolutely yes.

'Dyson Renewed machines have been expertly serviced and hygienically cleaned,' says the brand. 'We test every machine to ensure it performs to our uncompromising standards. Any imperfections are purely cosmetic and can range from micro scratches and light scuffs to more visible marks, or discolouration to paint finishes and surfaces.'

You'll be guaranteed a product that's almost perfect packaged with all genuine parts, in a brand-new recyclable box. For a fraction of the price. Consider us sold.

Where can I shop Dyson refurbished?