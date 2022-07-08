9 Nostalgic ’90s Hairstyles And The One That’s Made Its Comeback

by Laura Capon |

If the return of Bourjois had you feeling nostalgic for your long forgotten teenage beauty products, wait until you see the hairstyle that both Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have brought back this week.

When we think back to our go-to '90s hairstyles, it's hard not to picture Phoebe Buffay and her butterfly clip obsession. After all, our Caboodles were filled with more hair accessories than Claire's.

Then there were our Geri Halliwell-esque brassy blonde chunky highlights, which we achieved by drowning our hair in a mixture of John Frieda lightening spray and lemon juice during the summer holidays.

Naturally we alternated the Ginger Spice look with our crispy blue hair mascara streaks on weekends.

Whether we were creating space buns, bunches or Bantu Knots, the '90s really was the era where anything went, so it's hardly surprising then that Kourtney and Kim - who love to push fashion boundaries - are reviving the iconic tendrils.

We all remember that no ponytail was complete without ripping two sections of hair from the front of your face, the more overloaded with product the better.

Well, that is the exact look that Kim walked the Balenciaga show in at this month's Paris Fashion Week. Followed a few days later by sister Kourtney who also jumped on the tendril bandwagon.

Note that instead of a ponytail, Kim went with a chic low bun. Similarly Kourtney also went for the snatched look, but kept hers a little bit higher on the head.

In celebration of this return, we wanted to take a look back at some more iconic '90s hairstyles, which may or may not trigger some unwanted flashbacks.

Apologies in advance.