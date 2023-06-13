  1. Home
M&S Just Launched Its Very Own Affordable Skincare Brand – And It’s Great For All Skin Types

Starting from just £8.

ms-skincare
by Marina Avraam |
Posted
When it comes to skincare, trying something new can be daunting. Will it work for my skin? Will I breakout? Is it even worth trying? Are all questions that spring to mind when we're considering adding a new product to our already established skincare routine. The truth is, we can never be 100% sure. But when we heard about M&S's brand new skincare range, we knew we would feel right at home with the collection.

Named Fresh Elements, the newly launched range includes simple, effective products with science-backed ingredients and budget-friendly prices. Developed in-house by M&S's team of experts, the idea behind the skincare line was to cut-down on complicated regimes and create simple products to help boost your skin confidence. Even better, the brand was designed to be affordable and accessible to everyone, with prices starting at just - wait for it - £10.

There's three ranges: GLOW, CLARIFY and HYDRATE, to accommodate every single one of your skincare needs. GLOW's hero product is Vitamin C, helping brighten dull complexions and leaving your skin looking and feeling rejuvenated. CLARIFY's secret weapon is AHA Mandelic Acid, known to refine skin and tackle blemishes, while HYDRATE is - of course- empowered by the ultimate hydration hero, Hyaluronic Acid, leaving you with an instant moisture boost helping your skin feel plump and smooth.

Tara Singleton, head of beauty at M&S says: 'We’re so excited to introduce Fresh Elements, the first new own-brand skincare brand that we’ve launched in 7 years. After noticing that customer feedback and frequent search terms highlighted the demand for hydration, glow and blemish tackling solutions, we set out to build a simple, effective & affordable range of products developed to target those specific needs. The reviews from the testing panel have been phenomenal, and so we can’t wait to hear what our customers think..’

Shop the full skincare range below.

SHOP: Marks and Spencer Fresh Elements

1. Glow Purifying Exfoliating Treatment 150ml

exfoliator

Buy now

Description

This multi-tasking exfoliating treatment harnesses the power of jojoba beads, helping brighten

exfoliator
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

2. Glow Protecting Day Cream SPF25

day cream

Buy now

Description

A simple yet highly effective moisturiser, brightening and protecting the skin with SPF25.

day cream
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

3. Clarifying Refining Overnight Serum 30ml

overnight serum

Buy now

Description

This overnight serum works hard to clarify and refine your complexion. Infused with Mandelic acid,

overnight serum
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

4. Clarify Skin-Perfecting Jelly Cleanser 140ml

jelly cleanser

Buy now

Description

Clinically proven to hydrate your skin overnight, this formula helps plump and revive the skin

jelly cleanser
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

5. Hydrate Soothing Micellar Water

micellar water

Buy now

Description

Micellar water is an important part of our skincare routine, effortlessly removing make-up and

micellar water
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

6. Hydrate Overnight Moisture Cream 50ml

night cream

Buy now

Description

Beauty sleep becomes a reality with Marks and Spencer's brand new overnight moisture cream.

night cream
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
