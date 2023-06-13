M&S Just Launched Its Very Own Affordable Skincare Brand – And It’s Great For All Skin Types

When it comes to skincare, trying something new can be daunting. Will it work for my skin? Will I breakout? Is it even worth trying? Are all questions that spring to mind when we're considering adding a new product to our already established skincare routine. The truth is, we can never be 100% sure. But when we heard about M&S's brand new skincare range, we knew we would feel right at home with the collection.

Named Fresh Elements, the newly launched range includes simple, effective products with science-backed ingredients and budget-friendly prices. Developed in-house by M&S's team of experts, the idea behind the skincare line was to cut-down on complicated regimes and create simple products to help boost your skin confidence. Even better, the brand was designed to be affordable and accessible to everyone, with prices starting at just - wait for it - £10.

There's three ranges: GLOW, CLARIFY and HYDRATE, to accommodate every single one of your skincare needs. GLOW's hero product is Vitamin C, helping brighten dull complexions and leaving your skin looking and feeling rejuvenated. CLARIFY's secret weapon is AHA Mandelic Acid, known to refine skin and tackle blemishes, while HYDRATE is - of course- empowered by the ultimate hydration hero, Hyaluronic Acid, leaving you with an instant moisture boost helping your skin feel plump and smooth.

Tara Singleton, head of beauty at M&S says: 'We’re so excited to introduce Fresh Elements, the first new own-brand skincare brand that we’ve launched in 7 years. After noticing that customer feedback and frequent search terms highlighted the demand for hydration, glow and blemish tackling solutions, we set out to build a simple, effective & affordable range of products developed to target those specific needs. The reviews from the testing panel have been phenomenal, and so we can’t wait to hear what our customers think..’

Shop the full skincare range below.

SHOP: Marks and Spencer Fresh Elements

1. Glow Purifying Exfoliating Treatment 150ml
Description This multi-tasking exfoliating treatment harnesses the power of jojoba beads, helping brighten

2. Glow Protecting Day Cream SPF25
Description A simple yet highly effective moisturiser, brightening and protecting the skin with SPF25.

3. Clarifying Refining Overnight Serum 30ml
Description This overnight serum works hard to clarify and refine your complexion. Infused with Mandelic acid,

4. Clarify Skin-Perfecting Jelly Cleanser 140ml
Description Clinically proven to hydrate your skin overnight, this formula helps plump and revive the skin

5. Hydrate Soothing Micellar Water
Description Micellar water is an important part of our skincare routine, effortlessly removing make-up and