Public Service Announcement: Every Tom Ford Fragrance Is Now 20% Off For Black Friday

...including the iconic Black Orchid

by Rachael Martin |
Published
1
Tom Ford Velvet Orchid
Tom Ford Oud Wood
Tom Ford Cafe Rose
Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Blanc
Tom Ford Bitter Peach
Tom Ford Rose Prick
Tom Ford Black Orchid

Let's talk about thebest perfumes in the industry. Specifically? Tom Ford, which has long been considered the crème de la crème of luxury fragrance – no easy feat when the shelves of high-end department stores are peppered with competition – and that’s before we even begin to talk about fragrance dupes. Yet, Tom Ford fans would assure you that nothing manages to come close to the kind of scents that the brand offers. While each carefully-crafted perfume is undeniably unique, they do all have one thing in common - opulence. And lots of it. It's hardly surprising then, that this luxury perfume comes with a luxury price tag. Tom Ford fragrances have form for being an expensive purchase. Which is where our edit of the best Black Friday Tom Ford discounts come in - it's sure to delight.

With such great Black Friday beauty deals out there, there's no better time than to gift yourself or someone you love to a new bottle of perfume. Just look to Space NK for example - it has a huge 20% off all Tom Ford fragrances. Scroll on for the Grazia-approved edit of the best of the bunch.

SHOP: The Best Tom Ford Fragrance Discounts For Black Friday

1. Tom Ford Velvet Orchid

Honey, black orchid and citrus

Price: £60 (was £75)

Description

Tom Ford say, 'Immerse the senses in a cocoon of this oriental floral fragrance that is the height

Pros

  • Perfect winter spritz

Cons

  • 30ml - larger sizes are now sold out
Price: £60 (was £75)

2. Tom Ford Oud Wood

Oud, cardamom and rose

Price: £168 (was £210)

Description

Luxury, bottled, thanks to the exotic combination of rose wood, cardamom and oud. Expect a smoky

Pros

  • Truly unique scent
  • Long-lasting

Cons

  • One of the higher-priced Tom Ford fragrances
Price: £168 (was £210)

3. Tom Ford Cafe Rose

Coffee, rose and sandalwood

Price: £84.80 (was £106)

Description

Inspired by warm spices, this sensual scent is rich, sensual and decidedly feminine thanks to

Pros

  • Makes a great gift
  • Fragrance notes develop over time

Cons

  • Described as unisex, but errs on the feminine side
Price: £84.80 (was £106)

4. Tom Ford Eau De Soleil Blanc

Amber, tonka bean and vanilla

Price: £84.80 (was £106)

Description

Since it's launch back in 2018, this crisp, refreshing perfume has often sold out - it's a fresh

Pros

  • Long-lasting
  • Unisex

Cons

  • Has form for selling out
Price: £84.80 (was £106)

5. Tom Ford Bitter Peach

Floral, fruity and citrusy

Price: £296 (was £370)

Description

Expect initial notes of Pêche de Vigne, Sicilian blood orange oil and cardamom before appreciating

Pros

  • Unique

Cons

  • Long-lasting
Price: £296 (was £370)

6. Tom Ford Rose Prick

Light and flora

Price: £296 (was £370)

Description

Tom Ford say, 'This wild bouquet of roses is sharp and pristine, pierced with notes of Sichuan

Pros

  • A lighter option that still has staying power

Cons

  • Still an expensive purchase
Price: £296 (was £370)

7. Tom Ford Black Orchid

Patchouli, incense and sandalwood

Price: £60 (was £75)

Description

Warm and floral, Tom Ford's Black Orchid has become nothing short of iconic. Just a spritz over

Pros

  • An iconic fragrance

Cons

  • Will sell-out
Price: £60 (was £75)

Rachael Martin is Grazia's Junior Beauty Editor where she covers all things health, wellness and beauty

