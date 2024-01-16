Here’s How To Get A Full-Sized Bottle Of Baccarat Rouge For Just £75 (Thank You, TikTok)

If there’s one product that has solidified its status as a cult beauty buy it’s got to be Maison Francis Kurkdjian's much coveted Baccarat Rouge 540. Beloved by many celebrities (Molly Mae is a huge fan) the perfume has form for selling out time and time again. And that’s before we get started on the demand for dupes of the stuff – just look to Zara’s £22.99 version and Aldi’s £5.99 offering for proof.

Needless to say, Baccarat purists were going wild this week when they discovered they could get a bottle of genuine Baccarat Rouge 540…for just £75. Elle McNamara, a.k.a BamiDoesBeauty, let her followers into the secret via a TikTok video that's since gone viral. It currently boasts a impressive 266k views and counting - and for good reason.

Watch: How To Get A Full-Sized Bottle Of Baccarat Rouge For Just £75

Enter The Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Hair Mist, which boasts the same signature Baccarat scent and comes in at an impressive £75. That's a saving of £160.

'Baccarat Rouge girlies, this is the best hack if you want to smell boujee but on a budget,' revealed Elle. 'I picked this up when I was at the airport - I didn't even know it existed. No one talks about it! It's the exact same perfume Baccarat Rouge 540 but in a hair mist. The original is £235 but this was £75 for the same ml. And I'm going to say it - I think it smells better! Not a dupe, just a hack!'

Wearers can expect a heady mesh of jasmine, resin, saffron and amberwood. Kurkdjian 'wanted a fragrance that translates the feeling of transparency and density,' and, after trying it ourselves, we can attest to the fact that this translates to the hair mist too. It's rich and sensual, with serious staying power.

Luxury, bottled.

SHOP: Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 Scented Hair Mist

Rachael Martin is Grazia's Junior Beauty Editor where she covers all things health, wellness, fashion and beauty