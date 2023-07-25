Is Reverse Cowgirl Really The Most Dangerous Sex Position And How Do You Do It Safely?

by Alice Porter |

The risk of injury probably isn't something you tend to worry about during sex. But it turns out that even if you're not getting particularly adventurous in the bedroom, there's still a chance that a spontaneous one night stand or Wednesday night booty call could end up in a trip to A&E. Certain sex positions are more risky than others, however, and a viral TikTok that has recently resurfaced created by NHS surgeon Dr Karan Raj, who claims that there's one position that is by far the most dangerous: the reverse cowgirl.

According to Dr Raj, reverse cowgirl is responsible for 50% of penile fractures, which are as uncomfortable as they sound.

If you know anything about the male anatomy, you might be wondering how exactly penises can break, given that they are boneless. But apparently, 'erratic thrusting' can lead to the penis being crushed by the female pubic bone, leading to tissue tear and some serious discomfort.



Plus, a 2021 study found that penile fractures can lead to 'aubergine' deformities, so it's worth thinking twice before opting to go on top. Although there is also research to show that various sex positions are potentially risky, with a 2017 study from the International Journal of Impotence naming doggy-style as the most dangerous.

So, what exactly is reverse cowgirl position?

The reverse cowgirl position involves the woman straddling their partner while facing away from them. The receiver is usually lying down with their legs stretched out, or some people prefer to bend their legs, so that the person on top can hold onto their knees or thighs - remember, stability is key here…

In his TikTok, Dr Raj explains that most accidents occur in this position when 'the movements of the two parties are not in sync', so make sure to communicate with your partner when trying this position out.

If you like being on top during sex, then this position is a fun way to switch things up. The person on top usually does most of the work, moving up and down or grinding. But if you can find the right angle, there's no reason the person lying down can't get involved too.