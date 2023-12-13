Who Plays Cherie Blair In The Crown?

After winning a landslide victory in 1997, Tony Blair served as prime minister until 2006. In the final season of The Crown, which tackles the years 1997 to 2005, Tony Blair is played by Bertie Carvel and his wife Cherie Blair is played by Lydia Leonard.

They both briefly appeared in season five of the hit Netflix show, but are set to play more significant roles in the final season. In part one, for example, Princess Diana is seen bringing Prince William and Prince Harry to Chequers to play with the Blair's children – Euan, Kathryn, Leo and Nicky. This is so the late princess could ask Tony Blair to leverage support from the Queen and allow her to maintain a prominent role in public life.

Lydia Leonard, who plays the prime minister's wife, has also starred in shows such as Ten Percent and Bring Up The Bodies. While Bertie Carvel has previously starred in Doctor Foster, The Sister and Dalgliesh.

Tony and Cherie Blair met in 1976 while Cherie was studying to be a barrister. They have been married since 1980 and have four children together – the youngest of which, Leo, was the first child to be born to the wife of a serving prime minister in 150 years.

Controversially, Cherie Blair is said to have refused to curtsey for the Queen because of her political views, instead opting for a hand shake. And the Queen is rumoured to have said, 'I can almost feel Mrs Blair's knees stiffening when I come into the room.'