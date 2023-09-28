Who Is Jill Dando’s Former Agent Jon Roseman?

Anyone watching the true crime documentary Who Killed Jill Dando? on Netflix will probably be left with a lot of unanswered questions. The main one being – who killed Jill Dando?

The BBC broadcaster was shot on her doorstep in Fulham in 1999, and to this day her murderer has never been caught. While the documentary about her murder aims to explore the various theories as to why this might be, it doesn't provide a clear resolution.

One of the interviewees in the series is her former agent Jon Roseman, who sent a fax to Jill's home the day she died. Who is Jon Roseman and was he ever investigated in Jill Dando's murder trial? We find out.

Who is Jon Roseman?

Jon Roseman has been in the television business for over 35 years. Described by The Daily Mail as British TV's 'uber agent' he has worked as agent for Anne Diamond, Natasha Kaplinsky, Kate Garraway, the late Jill Dando and Carol Vorderman. He is most often described as an agent but prefers the title of manager.

He has also worked as a producer and director in the music video business, with credits including Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody' music video, and has also directed videos for Bob Dylan and The Rolling Stones.

Who is Jill Dando?

Jill Dando, one of Jon's clients, was a BBC newsreader and presenter who worked on shows including BBC Breakfast Time, Breakfast News, the BBC One O'Clock News, the Six O'Clock News, the travel programme Holiday, the crime appeal series Crimewatch (from 1995 until her death) and occasionally Songs of Praise.

She spent most of her career at the BBC and won the award for the BBC's Personality of the Year in 1997. At the time of her death, aged 37, Jill was engaged to gynaecologist Alan Farthing. She died on 26 March 1999 and their wedding was set to take place on 25 September that year.

Jon Roseman's involvement in Jill Dando's murder

One of the many theories explored in Who Killed Jill Dando? is Jill's relationship with her agent.

According to the show, the only reason that Jill had returned to her home in Fulham, London, on the morning of her murder was because Jon Roseman had faxed her some documents to review. He was later interviewed to find out whether this was a ploy to to enable her attacker to find her.

He was then questioned again when detectives learnt that he'd written a book about an agent whose clients are murdered by a serial killer. His novel, Good Men Die Like Dogs, depicts a murder in which a man is shot in the head at his home – which is how Jill was killed. While the victims in the book were all male, there were several bizarre parallels between fact and fiction. At the time Roseman denying his involvement saying that, 'Anybody who suspected I would cut off a financial revenue like Jill Dando would have to be insane'.

The police decided that Jon was not a suspect, but his book was never published out of respect for Jill's family. He features as an interviewee in the documentary to discuss the theory as well as his relationship with his former client.

Where can I watch Who Killed Jill Dando?