All The Best True-Crime Documentaries To Binge on Netflix

Jimmy Savile rose to prominence in a career spanning decades in the entertainment industry in the UK. By the time of his death on 29 October 2011, he had raised millions for charity, been knighted by the Queen and achieved national treasure status. His funeral was even broadcast live on the BBC.

Since his death however, independent investigations and those made by Scotland Yard uncovered that Savile had been a prolific and predatory sex offender, abusing hundreds of people, some as young as five. To date, more than 450 allegations of sexual assault and abuse have been made against him.

This true-crime documentary examines, through extensive archive footage, Savile's relationship with the British people, the establishment and the media to understand how he managed to fool an entire nation for so long.