I Wanna Dance With Somebody: Everything You Need To Know About The Whitney Houston Biopic

Now R&B and Soul icon Whitney Houston is getting the Hollywood biopic treatment, with I Wanna Dance With Somebody hitting cinemas on Boxing Day.

From the writing powerhouse behind the Bohemian Rhapsody screenplay, Anthony McCarten, and with Londoner Naomi Ackie in the lead role, just the trailer for the new film will give you chills, with Whitney’s version of I Will Always Love You – originally written by Dolly Parton – soundtracking some powerful scenes from the film.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody Trailer

When Is The Whitney Houston Biopic Out?

I Wanna Dance With Somebody will land exclusively in cinemas on 26 December, joining the Christmas throng of blockbuster releases.

What Is I Wanna Dance With Somebody About?

In a nutshell, the life and times of Whitney Houston, one of the best-selling artists of the 20th century.

According to promotional material, ‘the film is a no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice. From New Jersey choir girl to one of the best-selling and most awarded recording artists of all time, audiences are taken on an inspirational, poignant — and so emotional — journey through Houston’s trailblazing life and career, with show-stopping performances and a soundtrack of the icon’s most beloved hits as you’ve never heard them before.’

Who Is Naomi Ackie?

London-based Naomi is already a well-known face on British telly, with parts in Doctor Who, The End of the F * * * ing World and Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

Her first taste of the big screen was in 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker alongside fellow Londoners John Boyega and Daisy Ridley, playing Jannah. This will be her first MAJOR-major role, and will undoubtedly set her star irreversibly on the rise.

Naomi Ackie Age

She’s achieved milestones in her career you might expect from someone twice her age, but Naomi has only just turned 30.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody Cast