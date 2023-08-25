Gallery Where are the Gilmore Girls cast now?

CREDIT: Getty/WB/CW

Alexis' leading character, Lorelai Leigh 'Rory' Gilmore, starred in every single episode between October 2000 and May 2017. Her performance earned her countless awards - including two Teen Choice accolades - and nominations.

Alexis reprised her role as Rory in 2016, in the reunion miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, as well as racking up credentials in films such as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Post Grad. The actress - who has no social media presence - had her most recent TV role on The Handmaid's Tale (2017-2021) and was last on the big screen in 2019 in Crypto.

She married former Mad Men co-star Vincent Kartheiser in 2014 but they divorced last August. Together they share a son, who was born in autumn 2015.