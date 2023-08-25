Gilmore Girls has never wavered in its ability to capture hearts across generations, even 23 years since its debut on The WB. With all seven seasons available to binge on Netflix - including the 2016 revival, Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life - fans can revisit Stars Hollow as many times as they desire.
But whether you are a first-time viewer (beware, there are some spoilers below) or you can reel off scenes word-perfect, you may want to know where the Gilmore Girls cast are now. Well, we've got you covered.
Where are the Gilmore Girls cast now?
Alexis Bledel - Rory Gilmore
Alexis' leading character, Lorelai Leigh 'Rory' Gilmore, starred in every single episode between October 2000 and May 2017. Her performance earned her countless awards - including two Teen Choice accolades - and nominations.
Alexis reprised her role as Rory in 2016, in the reunion miniseries Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, as well as racking up credentials in films such as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and Post Grad. The actress - who has no social media presence - had her most recent TV role on The Handmaid's Tale (2017-2021) and was last on the big screen in 2019 in Crypto.
She married former Mad Men co-star Vincent Kartheiser in 2014 but they divorced last August. Together they share a son, who was born in autumn 2015.
Lauren Graham - Lorelai Gilmore
Lauren did an accomplished job of playing Lorelai Gilmore - the young single mother of teenage daughter Rory. Her efforts have seen her frequently wind up on lists of 'top TV mums' - definitely one for the CV!
Over the years, Lauren has explored her thespian talents and she made her Broadway debut in Guys and Dolls in 2009. Her talents don't stop there, as she has also dipped her toe into writing. Her first novel, Someday, Someday, Maybe was published in April 2013 and she then made a deal with Warner Bros TV and Ellen DeGeneres's production company, A Very Good Production, for a series adaptation.
Until 2021, Lauren was in an eleven-year relationship with actor Peter Krause. She told People, 'We had such a good time together that I didn't maybe ask some fundamental questions about "What are your values and what do you envision?" and those more grown-up things. And then they just caught up with us.'
Melissa McCarthy - Sookie St. James
The role of Lorelai's best friend, Sootie St. James, first gave Melissa McCarthy recognition. As well her BFF duties, Sootie was also the executive chef at the Independence Inn and later, the co-owner and head chef at the Dragonfly Inn.
She has clocked up an impressive amount of film roles since, including The Kitchen, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Bridesmaids. Elsewhere, Melissa's starring role in TV show Mike & Molly earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She recently played Ursula in the Disney remake of The Little Mermaid, telling her 12.3m Instagram followers that it was a 'fever dream'.
She married her longtime boyfriend Ben Falcone in 2005 and they are proud parents to Vivian, 16 and 13-year-old Georgette. Melissa's first pregnancy was woven into the Gilmore Girls script and both her daughters starred in the 2016 film Boss.
Milo Ventimiglia - Jess Mariano
This Is Us, The Company You Keep and The Whispers are just a few of Milo Ventimiglia's TV tick-offs of late.
But let's rewind to the early noughties, when he bagged his breakthrough role as troubled bad boy Jess Mariano in Gilmore Girls. The actor reflected on why his character wasn't the ideal boyfriend to Rory, saying, 'I think Jess had a lot of life to live. And I don't think he was quite set up the best way in his younger years - not having a father, not having a parent. He had to find his way on his own a little bit.'
His on-screen relationship spilled over to real life when he started dating Alexis Bledel during Gilmore Girls filming. After four years together, they parted ways in 2006. He has had several relationships since, including with Heroes co-star Hayden Panettiere. Right now, his relationship status is reportedly single.
Jared Padalecki - Dean Forester
Dean Foreseter was the 'new guy in town' when he moved to Stars Hollow from Chicago in autumn 2000. And Jared Padalecki's character quickly caught the eye of Rory, with whom he enjoyed a long romance until Jess came along...
Jared and Alexis dated very briefly during season one, meaning Milo was not the only co-star she had a relationship with. The actor has been married to his former Supernatural co-star Genevieve Cortese since February 2010 and they live in Texas with their three children: Thomas Colton, 11, Austin 'Shep' Shepherd', nine and Odette Elliott, six.
Jared is arguably best known for his portrayal of Sam Winchester in Supernatural and has also accumulated film roles too, in titles such as New York Minute and Flight of the Phoenix.
Matt Czuchry - Logan Huntzberger
Matt Czuchry took on the role of Rory's season five-seven love interest, Logan Huntzberger. The character was one of prestige, as he was the heir of a New York Times-esque publishing family resembling that of the real-life Ochs-Sulzberger family.
He has been no stranger to roles in long-running series, considering his portrayals as Cary Agos in The Good Wife and Conrad Hawkins in The Resident, which is he pictured starring in above (right). In 2007, he also secured a play role in Third at the Geffen Playhouse.
Matt tends to keep his personal life on the private side and has not been linked to anyone for a while.
Liza Weil - Paris Geller
After playing ambitious high-school student and Rory's initial arch-nemesis Paris Geller, Liza remained on TV screens long after Gilmore Girls wrapped up. She played attorney Bonnie Winterbottom on How to Get Away with Murder, which is where she met boyfriend Charlie Weber.
Charlie - who played Frank Delfino in the hit ABC legal series - confirmed last June that they had reconciled three years after they split. Prior to that, they had begun dating in 2016 but remained good friends post-break-up. She was previously married to actor Paul Adelstein for a decade (2006-2016).
In 2016, she said of her Gilmore Girls role, 'The thing that's the most lovely to me was how fortunate I was to be a young actor and to be on a show that made it really cool for girls to be smart. I really don't think there were any other shows like that at that time that were portraying young girls like that.'
Scott Patterson - Luke Danes
Scott Patterson had the privilege of playing Stars Hollows' local diner owner, Luke Danes. He has gone down in the show's history as one of the most likeable characters and the blossoming relationship between him and Lorelai captured fans' hearts.
Scott might be renowned for his Gilmore Girls appearance, but he also is well-known for his role as Peter Strahm in the Saw franchise. He also boasts a sporting background too, having spent seven years in the 80s as a professional pitcher in minor league baseball. And he hasn't left his Gilmore Girls days totally behind him, as he is at the helm of the podcast I Am All In, whereby he watches an episode of the career-defining show and discusses it with producers and guests.
The actor has been happily married to Kristine Saryan since 2014 and they are doting parents to nine-year-old Nick.
Keiko Agena - Lane Kim
Keiko Agena had the all-important role of playing Rory's loving best friend and music enthusiast Lane Kim. Due to her strict upbringing, she kept plenty hidden - rock CDs, make-up and forbidden clothing under her floorboards, in her closet, and under the mattress in her bedroom. The actress was significantly older than her character, who was 16 at the start of the series, when Keiko was 27.
Another famous role she acquired is that of Dr. Edrisa Tanaka in Prodigal Son, with her additional credits including Dirty John and The First.
She tied the knot to Shin Kawasaki in 2005, with the couple exchanging vows in a helicopter overlooking Las Vegas Valley, Nevada.
Yanic Truesdale - Michel Gerard
When Yanic Truesdale was cast as Michel Gerard, he was named one of the '10 actors to watch' by Daily Variety. His character - a style-conscious French concierge - worked at the Independence Inn with Lorelai and Sookie and had an aversion to rude guests (understandably).
As well as keeping on the acting path, Yanic has also branched out in the business field, starting up his own gym, Spin Énergie.
It was revealed in the Gilmore Girls revival that Michel had plans to have children with his husband. But in real life, Yanic keeps details of any romantic prospects under wraps.
Kelly Bishop - Emily Gilmore
Kelly Bishop based her performance as matriarch Emily Gilmore on her own grandmother - and what a commendable job she did. Much of her story arc was centred around the strained relationship she had with her daughter Lorelai. She almost did not return for the revival owing to the ill health of her husband, Lee Leonard, who passed away in 2018.
The actress - whose latest role was in The Watchful Eye - originally trained as a ballet dancer and landed her first job aged 18, dancing in a year-round ballet company at Radio City Music Hall, New York.
In Gilmore Girls, she played the wife of Richard Gilmore, Lorelai's father. But in December 2014, actor Edward Herrmann tragically died from brain cancer before he could reprise the role. Speaking fondly of the bond they shared, Kelly said, 'Edward and I, not only did we enjoy working together, we were friends. We became friends very quickly when we started the show back in 2000 and we maintained our friendship after the show was over.'
Sean Gunn - Kirk Gleason
These days, Sean Gunn's roles have been largely based in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he plays Kraglin in titles such as Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Endgame.
But Gilmore Girls fans will remember Sean playing outsider Kirk Gleason in the hit series, who was described as 'quirky', 'good-hearted' and 'emotionally stunted'. Before Kirk's inception in episode five, Sean played other personas including the DSL installer and the 'Swan Man'.
He got married to actress and director Natasha Halevi in 2019.
Chris Eigeman - Jason Stiles
Chris Eigeman's character Jason Stiles was given the nickname Digger after Lorelai came up with it during their days away at a camp. Their chance meeting again at the beginning of season four saw Jason try to pursue Lorelai romantically - something he did not give up on despite her rejecting his advances in the beginning!
Chris counts Malcolm in the Middle and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as additional recurring roles and his screenwriting has also been acknowledged, winning Best Screenplay at Hamptons International Film Festival for Turn the River in 2007.
He shares a son Gabriel - who was born in 2008 - with his wife Linda D. Eigeman.