29 Things You Never Knew About Gilmore Girls

by Katie Rosseinsky & Charlotte Roberts |

Autumn is almost upon us (although with the lack of Vitamin D this British summer is bringing us, it might as well already be here.) And when it's rainy outside, with a crisp wind and a crunchy carpet of golden leaves only a mere month away, there's only one thing to do on those slow weekends - pick up your TV remote and stick on some Gilmore Girls...

Set in the small town of Stars Hollow, there's something about this iconic mother and daughter duo that just hits different - and better - in the Autumn months. Watching the ups and downs of Lorelai and Rory Gilmore feels somewhat like a warm hug, a nighttime comfort getting us through the chillier months where a look outside your window shows more grey concrete that blue skies.

And with all seven seasons available to stream on Netflix (plus Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life) there's really no excuse not to pour yourself the biggest cup of coffee you can and settle yourself down underneath that pumpkin printed blanket.

But before you step foot back into Stars Hollow, why not catch yourself up on some Gilmore Girls facts that might have escaped your notice...