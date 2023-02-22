Love Island: What Is The Speed Bump Position? The Raunchy Sex Position Explained

Every year, Love Island contestants on tick off a check box of so-called ‘Love Island lingo’, usually adding their own twist to become a whole reality TV language of its own. Typically, these outbursts come in the form of games, and last night was no different.

In a game meant to test how well each couples knows their partner, Islanders were asked questions like ‘Who does your partner trust least in the villa?’, ‘Who would your partner couple up with if not you?’ and the most predictable question: What is your partner’s favourite sex position?

This one always has the potential to create a viral moment, doing so in 2019 when Curtis Pritchard professed his love for ‘the Eagle sex position’ and subsequently caused a wave of searches for ‘What is the eagle sex position?’

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi took the crown for this year’s most Googled answer, when Tom confessed that his favourite sex position is the ‘speed bump sex position’. Now, ‘What is the speed bump sex position?’ is a breakout search term as people seek to know more about the Love Island contestants’ sexual fantasies, or perhaps try them out for themselves.

So, what is the speed bump sex position?

The speed bump sex position is a rear-entry position where one person would lay on their front with a pillow or bolster underneath the hips, while the partner would kneel behind them and enter from behind. RACY.

Essentially, the speed bump sex position is a pillow princess’s dream, much like doggy without the effort of actually staying on your knees. The partner below essentially gets to lie there while the partner behind does all the work… a dream! Of course, if you’re looking for optimum partnered pleasure, some clitoral stimulation wouldn’t go amiss if the partner behind can reach around, or you could use a clitoral vibrator on yourself in the speed bump position – whatever allows for BOTH partners to enjoy a little speed bump, right?