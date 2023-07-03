Wait, Love Island’s Abi Grew Up With Prince Harry And William?

*This article contains Love Island spoilers *

The longest someone on Love Island with a celebrity connection has ever gone without mentioning it is approximately 24 hours. So it's unsurprising that in tonight's episode, Casa girl Abi Moores tells Mitch that she's got one of her own.

In a sneak preview of tonight's episode, we see Abi and Mitch chatting about their love for animals. A famously flirty topic! And Abi reveals that she used to live in Sandhurst, the base of the Royal Military Academy, where she kept horses. The new islander says, 'I didn't know this was weird but Prince Harry and Prince William would be there... I literally had no clue that people didn't know them too.'

Abi, who works as a flight attendant, even adds, 'When Americans would be like "oh my God, do you know the Queen?", I'd be like, "yeah".' To which Mitch responds, 'we're both in completely different worlds, I just live in Sheffield and you're just like having a good time with the Queen. It's insane...'

So whether Abi's royal connections have impressed Mitch remains to be seen, but maybe they can organise a dog walk when they're both back in the UK?

Elsewhere in the episode, the chaos of Casa continues. Tyrique and Catherine announce: 'Islanders, Buckle up, it’s about to get racy as the Villa and Casa Amor go head to head in today's challenge, Raunchy Race. The villa that gets the most points will win a party tonight. #MayTheBestVillaWin'

So the two villas go head to head as the 'raunchy race' returns. And then guess what? Another celebrity connection is revealed. Amber reveals to Tyrique that her dad is Dennis Wise, a former Chelsea player. To which he responds, 'your dad’s Dennis Wise? Is he actually? That’s sick…I can see the resemblance. He’s not bad looking though, he’s a good looking geezer! You’re pretty as well…'

Meanwhile, Elom shoots his shot with Catherine. And things aren't looking good for her current partner Scott. Catherine tells Elom he's got her head scrambled, and he says: 'Listen, just take your time. As I said just do you, focus on yourself as well. When you’re ready just call me over to give you your massage as well.' Well, we don't remember Scott offering up spa treatments...