You Can Get Your Traitors Fix Next Month!

If you're anything like us, you've been counting down the days until Claudia Winkleman's The Traitors returns to our screens - and whilst we've still got some time until we see that iconic full fringe return to that Scottish castle, there is one way for you to get your fix...

Thanks to our Aussie companions down under, we're only weeks days away from seeing some more Traitors action. The Australian version of the hit TV show will hit BBC Three on Sunday 9 July, with all 12 episodes available to stream on BBC iPlayer for your binging needs.

Following the same format as the UK version of the TV show, The Traitors focuses on tactics, betrayal, suspicion and manipulation as Faithful's work to eliminate the Traitors. Their motivation? A big pot of prize money, of course.

The show will be hosted by Rodger Corse, an Australian actor best known for his work on Doctor Doctor and Rush.

And Traitors fans, never fear. Season 2 of the UK version has already been confirmed, with host Claudia telling fans she was 'knitting a high funnel sweater immediately.'

Last season saw Faithfuls Hannah, Meryl and Aaron Evans banish long-standing Traitor Wilfred, securing themselves the £101,050 prize pot to share between them.

Following his win, Aaron as since revealed he used his prize money to put down a deposit on a house for his mother. The star also took £3,000 of his winnings to spend travelling - documenting it over on his Instagram page.

Meanwhile, fellow Faithful Hannah Byczkowski used her share of the prize to quit her day job and pursue a career in comedy. Opening up about her time on the show, she said 'A lot of people have said that it was really traumatic. I think that we just enjoyed each other so much towards the end that no matter what the outcome was, we all kind of wanted to be there together.'

And call centre worker Meryl also used her prize to quit her job - opening up about how she hopes to break into the world of TV after getting tips from Claudia.

Meryl - who has dwarfism - has also shared how the show helped kickstart conversations, as well as helped to build her independence and confidence.

She said, 'I think a lot of times with my condition a lot of people perceive and doubt me, so the whole reason why I wanted to go on the show [ was ] to show people watching back at home that I can do the exact same as everyone else.'

If you're hoping to follow in their footsteps and see yourself on the show, you'd better be quick - casting closes on the 31st July.