Everyone’s Obsessed The Traitors’ Diane – And Her Amazing Game Of Thrones Connection

Every series of The Traitors provides a few stand-out characters who we decide to embrace with open arms, root for and excessively turn into gifs. Last year, we had Amanda and Wilf. And this year it seems to be Diane Logan.

As soon as the first episode aired, Diane Logan – a retired teacher living in Lancashire – caught the attention of fans on X (Twitter). Primarily because of her devil may care attitude and accusatory tone. But also because it turns out she has a pretty famous son.

Yes, Diane from The Traitors is the mother of Game of Thrones star Kerr Logan. Kerr is best known for his role as Matthos Seaworth, son of Ser Davos, in the HBO epic. But he's also starred in The Killing Kind, Showtrial, Alias Grace, Game of Thrones, Strike, Boy, Dead Still, North Sea Connection, Genius: Picasso, London Irish and Good Vibrations.

And he's loving it – the TV star has been excitedly reposting people's tweets about his mum now that the BBC game show has returned to our screens. Kerr also wrote, 'My mother is trending on twitter….. one of the more surreal nights of my life.'

While Diane is yet to reveal her claim to fame to her fellow contestants, she's managed to unwittingly find fame herself. To give you a taste of Diane's essence, during the first episode when everyone started hugging each other to say good morning at breakfast Diane said, 'we don't all have to hug' and remained firmly in her chair.