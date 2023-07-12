The Super Models Docuseries Sees Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford And More Reunite For Our Screens

Apple TV+ is bringing in some 90s nostalgia with their newest documentary, which will see four modelling legends return to the screen. Docuseries The Super Models will follow icons Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington as they look back on their incredible careers – with never-before-seen footage taking us behind the scenes of their world domination.

In the early 90s, the women were at the peak of their fame - known as some of the most famous models in the world. Alongside late model Tatjana Patitz, the group graced the cover of British Vogue in 1990, as well as in George Michael's 'Freedom' music video.

And with the news already hitting headlines, fans are already counting down the days until Cindy, Naomi, Linda and Christy take us behind the scenes and into their world. One Twitter user wrote, 'The glamorous women of my teenage years. These were my "celebs" growing up. I can't wait for this.'

Talking about the long wait for the documentary - which was first discussed three years ago, with Naomi revealing the women were already busy filming in 2020 - another said: 'Finally! I honestly thought it was cancelled 'cause the announcement was made ages ago and we never got news… UNTIL NOW!'

But whilst many were left thrilled, some couldn't help but question the Fab Four - arguing that some of the modelling world's biggest names were missing from the conversation. One fan wrote, 'I still don't understand why Claudia Schiffer is not in that group 🤷🏻‍♀️' as another agreed, 'Wish Stephanie Seymour, Claudia Schiffer and Helena Christensen were in there too ❤️.'

Here’s everything we know about the docuseries so far (and we simply can’t wait to watch this one…)

What is The Super Models about?

The Super Models will showcase the journey of four women’s incredible careers, looking back on their meeting in the 80s, to their activism and business ventures today. In the press release, AppleTV+ referred to the project as the ‘ultimate story of power and how four women came together to claim it, paving the way for those to follow.’

Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell in New York City, 1994. Credit: Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

With Cindy, Naomi, Linda and Christy on board, the docuseries will explore how the four women joined together to change perceptions of the modelling industry forever. With exclusive archive footage from behind the cameras and backstage at runways, The Super Models will show how they became household names – sometimes becoming more beloved than the brands they worked with.

Who is involved in The Super Models?

It is directed by Roger Ross Williams – who made history in 2010 by becoming the first African American director to win an Academy Award – and Larissa Bills.

Alongside the cast and crew of Imagine Documentaries and One Story Up, the supermodels were heavily involved in the process. In fact, all four are credited as executive producers.

Cindy Crawford and Naomi Campbell in New York, 1992. Credit: Rose Hartman/Getty Images

With plenty of biopics and documentaries raising questions over ethics in recent years, it’s a refreshing twist to see those at the heart of the story given the platform to speak. Already excited to be able to tell what they call 'our story', all four of the modelling legends have taken to social media to share praise for the series.

When is The Super Models released?

The docuseries will launch on AppleTV+ on 20 September.

How can I watch The Super Models?

Given AppleTV+ is a paid streaming platform, you will need to have a subscription to be able to access the docuseries.

But, never fear! There are some ways around it that will allow you to get your Super Model fix. If you’ve recently purchased a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch, you may just have three months of Apple TV+ for free – so it’s worth checking out your settings to see.

Where can I watch The Super Models trailer?