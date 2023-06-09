Naomi Campbell Just Launched Her PrettyLittleThing Collection In New York

When Naomi Campbell announced that she would be collaborating with PrettyLittleThing on an exclusive collection, the reaction was a mix of surprise, trepidation and – presumably – delight from PLT's usual customers. And last night in New York, the world finally got to see what such a collection looks like, as the brand staged a show to unveil Naomi's vision.

Working with NYC-based Victor Anate from Nigeria and Jamaica-born Edvin Thompson, Naomi described the venture as 'an extension of [her] commitment to create and promote opportunities for young, emerging designers.' She added, 'Within my collection, it was important to recognise and include some of the amazing talent out there.'

Naomi Campbell in PrettyLittleThing

A lot of the backlash the supermodel has received since news of this collaboration broke has been with regard to the sustainability credentials – or perhaps lack thereof – of fast fashion brands like PLT and its parent company, Boohoo PLC. But Naomi was keen to defend her choice, telling W Magazine: 'I understand what people are going to say, but I took it from a standpoint of getting to know the audience of the younger generation and being able to share my platform.

'There are so many other fast-fashion brands out there - do people say anything about other models when they work with them? Do they say anything when other Caucasian models have worked with fast-fashion brands and done collaborations? They’ve said not a word. They’ve praised them. So why are they coming for me?'

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 05: Victor Anate, Naomi Campbell, and Edvin Thompson take a bow after presenting the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell collection at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Naomi also believes that shining a light on upcoming designers may help to shift the focus to more sustainable practices, but that 'they need to get the opportunity', in order for things to evolve. Due to the sheer volume of clothing manufactured by fast fashion brands, pressure has been put on them to make changes - and fast.

In recent years, PLT has taken steps to improve its impact on the environment and its working conditions, hoping to achieve carbon reductions across its value chain, equivalent to a 52% reduction in emissions relative to its growth. To improve its efforts towards a transparent and ethical supply chain, the brand said it's 'strengthened [its] standards in the UK and globally. It also launched PLT Marketplace, with Love Island winner, Indiyah Polack at the helm in 2022. Find out more about its sustainability pledges here.

©PLT

If you want to see the new collection for yourself, it's now live on PrettyLittleThing, and includes everything from party season staples to a PU trench coat that will no doubt be a hit this autumn.