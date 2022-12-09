WAIT, Taylor Swift Has Written And Is Directing A Film

All Too Well (The 90 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)... do we dare to dream Swifties?

It's been announced that Taylor Swift has written an original screenplay that she will also direct.

The huge news was announced by Deadline, who say Searchlight Pictures are making the project and more details will follow.

Fans are of course are THRILLED...

'Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller. It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey,' said Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield.

Taylor recently hit directorial success, making the video to her 10 minute version of long-time fan favourite, All Too Well. She made history at the VMAs this year, as the only solo artist to ever be honoured with two Best Direction Awards - for All Too Well and The Man. She's also only the second woman to direct the winning video for Best Longform Video for All Too Well: The Short Film.

As always with Taylor, perhaps she's been dropping hints to fans all along.

She just this week released behind the scenes footage of the making of All Too Well, talking about how much she loved the process.

She wrote on Instagram: 'I loved every second of it and I will always remember it. All. Too. Well.'