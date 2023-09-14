Strictly’s Angela Rippon On Not Letting Her Age Define Her: ‘Women My Age Are Often Seen As Invisible.’

At 78-years-old, legendary BBC news reader Angela Rippon has been named as Strictly Come Dancing's eldest contestant in history. However, Angela is determined not to allow her age to overshadow people's perception of her ability. 'I don't really think about my age very much. I really don't - it's just a number on a on a piece of paper as far as I'm concerned,' she tells Grazia ahead of the show's launch.

If anything, Angela's appearance on the competition will be the much needed representation that you can start something new at any age. She says, ''I have had a lot of ladies and older ladies saying, "Oh, we're so pleased you're doing Strictly."' Angela continues, 'I was in Waitrose at the checkout, loading up my groceries and the lady next to me in the queue said, "I just want to say that all of my friends want me to tell you that women of our age and our hair colour, were very often invisible - but you're going to make some headlines for us."' She adds, 'I'm not thinking about my age. I'm just thinking about whether or not I can do the steps.'

Rippon’s career spans more than 50 years, during which she became the first regular female news anchor on BBC in 1975. However, there has been some discussions on social media surrounding her previous dance experience. The legendary BBC News presenter has gone viral since being announced as a contestant, as fans rediscovered her appearance on Morecambe and Wise's 1976 Christmas special. In the clip, Angela can be seen sending up her newscasts before joining Eric and Ernie for a high-kicking dance routine. Angela also featured in Strictly's predecessor Come Dancing for years.

Angela Rippon set's the record straight: 'I was 37 when I was on Morecambe and Wise - It was a very long time ago,' she says. 'I was also just the presenter on Come Dancing - I didn't actually dance on the show.' She continues, 'This is quite a different challenge. When I was presenting I was in charge - not anymore!'

Strictly Come Dancing's head judge Shirley Ballas recently admitted that Angela has a special place in her heart after appearing alongside each other in Come Dancing. Shirley competed on the show as a dancer whilst Rippon took to the helm as presenter. She told Daily Mail, 'Age bares no boundaries with Angela. This is a lady that is going to surprise everybody - she certainly has the grace, beauty and charm. She is a very special lady.'

And the surprises have started even before the launch of the show, as Angela reveals to Grazia that she can do a number of flexible moves. 'I can still do the splits and the high kicks because I'm still pretty flexible - you've got to be fit for the job that we do even as presenters.' The newsreader continues, 'The splits are a party trick. If we're talking about dances like the Rumba, Cha Cha Cha, Tango or The Waltz - that requires the ability to dance. Yes, I can do the splits but that's not on the level of those dances.'

But how will she take to being critiqued by the judges weekly? She admits, 'I think the mistake some people make it's thinking that you're just being criticised. But actually, most of the time the judges are just trying to give you constructive criticism.'

Angela continues, 'If they tell you to change something, then learn from that and prove that the next time - providing you get through that week of course. We can learn so much from the professionals - that's why they are there.'

Angela hopes to inspire viewers - particularly those who are older to push though societies boundaries. 'As I'm now 78, and will be 79 when we’re actually doing the programme … it would be wonderful if I could last long enough, a few weeks, and demonstrate even at my age that it is genuinely is possible for people that are older to be able to dance, to keep fit and strong, and help with their posture and balance, and to feel a million dollars!'

Who are the pros for Strictly Come Dancing 2023?

The professional dancer lineup has been announced, with fan favourites Giovanni Pernice and Karen Hauer among some of the names returning. The judging panel remains the same with Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke, and head judge Shirley Ballas back for 2023. Claudia and Tess will continue their hosting duties, of course, while former contestant Fleur East will be joining Janette Manrara on It Takes Two following Rylan Clark’s departure from the show.

When does Strictly Come Dancing 2023 return?