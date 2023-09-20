Selling The OC: Who Is Gio’s Mum, Lisa Helou?

Gio Helou is one of the new agents at the OC branch of The Oppenheim Group – but fans are just as interested in learning about his mum, Lisa, than they are the Selling The OC star.

From the moment he stepped onscreen in Selling the OC, it was clear Gio was a big player in The O Group offices. After all, it is in his blood – he comes from a family of successful real estate agents.

And heading up the successful family is none other than his mum Lisa, who appears more than once throughout the Selling Sunset spinoff.

Who is Lisa Helou?

Lisa Helou is Gio's mum. Gio is introduced to viewers as an agent who isn’t willing to share the top spot with anyone else – and clearly, he got it from his mama.

Is Lisa Helou a realtor?

Yes. Lisa is also a successful realtor who earned her license back in 1976, going on to build up a reputation as a hard-hitting agent. Coming from LA, Lisa prides herself on her old-school methods for getting clients.

Offering some advice on her social media to those hoping to get into the world of real estate, Lisa said 'The temptation to quit will be its greatest just before you’re about to succeed. Read that again, and keep going.'

Who is Lisa Helou married to?

Having married Carl, a residential builder, Lisa knows pretty much everything there is to know about working in the real estate world.

How many kids does Lisa Helou have?

It's reported that Lisa and Carl have three children together - realtor Gio, and two daughters, named Fianna and Gyna.

Where does Lisa Helou live?

Lisa and her husband, Carl, live on the Balboa Peninsula. According to her work profile, she can often be found 'riding bikes or cruising the bay in their Duffy boat.' Sounds like a peachy life to us.

Does Lisa Helou work for The O Group?

Just like her son, Lisa has her own desk in the O Group office.

Lisa has been working with the now iconic relators since 2021. Her O Group profile describes her as bringing an 'invaluable and proven skill-set to her clients, in addition to her emphasis on integrity and character.'

Does Lisa Helou have social media?