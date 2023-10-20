Scott Disick’s Daughter Calling Him Out For Dating Young Women Is An Uncomfortable Watch

Scott Disick, 40, has a long history of dating younger women. From his 14-year age gap with Bella Thorne during their 2017 liaison to his 15-year age gap with Sofia Richie when they dated on and off for three years until 2020 (very much her pre-Grainge era) – it’s rare to actually see Scott with an age mate when it comes to dating.

Most recently, he had a brief romance with Scottish model Rebecca Donaldson, in 2022, who is 13 years his junior, but it was his relationship with 19-year-old Amelia Hamlin (when he was 38) that caused the most controversy at the time. Now single, Scott Disick’s dating life is a major storyline in the most recent series of The Kardashians and his preference for younger women has even been called out by his 11-year-old daughter Penelope.

After Kris Jenner suggested they go to a matchmaker for Scott, Khloe Kardashian turned to Penelope to ask, ‘What qualities should we look for in a girl?’

‘Older,’ she immediately says – but when Khloe confesses that Scott wants a woman in her late 20s, Penelope was quick to reply ‘No, 20s? You’re 40! You’re not going to date someone 19.’ What was Scott’s reply to his daughter’s demand not to date a teenager? A very creepy ‘I would… but it’s not a good look.’

The clip has since gone viral on social media, with many questioning the message Scott is sending his daughter by telling her he would date someone only 8 years older than her if it weren’t for the optics. Beyond that, why is an 11-year-old having to hold father accountable for his uncomfortable dating behaviour?

‘Telling your 11-year-old daughter that you would date someone 8 years older than her but it's "not a good look" is nuts and he should really be ashamed by what she's observed in him. But you can't shame the shameless I guess,’ author Bolu Babalola wrote on Twitter in response to the video.