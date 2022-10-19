The Crown S5: Who Is Penelope Knatchbull, Countess Mountbatten Of Burma?

It seems like we’ve been waiting FOREVER for a fifth season of The Crown which will land on Netflix on November 9.

With the series now focussed on the royals during the turbulent 90s, new names are being introduced to the fifth seasons, including Penelope Knatchbull, the wife of Norton Knatchbull, 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma and close friend and confidante of the late Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.

The role will be taken on by veteran actress Natascha McElhone, but even though you may not have heard of Penelope Knatchbull, the part is by no means a small one.

Who Is Penelope Knatchbull?

Born Penelope Mary Meredith Eastwood (known to her friends as Penny), the future Countess Mountbatten of Burma was born in London to a successful businessman Reginald Eastwood and Marian Hood (what successful business, you may ask? Penny’s dad Reginald was the founder of steakhouse chain Angus Steakhouse).

Her privileged start in life saw her primarily educated in Switzerland before going onto study at the prestigious London School of Economics.

Who is Penelope’s husband Norton Knatchbull?

While Penny may not have been born into nobility, her marriage to Norton Knatchbull, the 3rd Earl Mountbatten of Burma in 1979 swiftly propelled her into Royal circles. Norton was the grandson of Lord Louis Mountbatten, maternal uncle of Prince Philip and great uncle of Charles, and has already played a major role in seasons 1-4 of The Crown, portrayed by Greg Wise and Charles Dance respectively. As fans of The Crown will know, toward the end of the last season, Lord Mountbatten’s assassination off the coast of Ireland.

Who are Penelope Knatchbull's children?

Penelope and Norton have three children: Nicholas Louis Charles Norton (born 1981), Alexandra Victoria Edwina Diana (born 1982) and Leonora Louise Marie Elizabeth (born 1986). Leonora, who was a goddaughter to Princess Diana, tragically died aged five of kidney cancer. The charity Leonora Children's Cancer Fund was founded in her memory.

Penelope Knatchbull and Prince Philip

It is speculated that season five of The Crown will give insight into Penny’s close friendship with Prince Philip The Duke of Edinburgh. Long considered to be one of his best friends, the late Duke was forced to deny rumours of any romantic entanglement for years.

According to Royal biographer and editor of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward, the Queen ‘would have approved’ of her husband’s close friendship with Penny and she ‘never minded her husband being around pretty women’.

‘Questions may be raised about Philip’s other female ‘friendships’, but I’m certain nothing would have happened with Penny,’ she wrote recently for The Sun. ‘Personally, I believe Philip and Penny had a somewhat symbiotic relationship.

‘He was almost a grandfather figure, someone able to advise and counsel her during difficult times. And Penny gave him company and mentally engaged him during lonely moments that could only be understood when married to the monarch.

‘There's no doubt in my mind, I’m certain she was never his mistress, yet in a rather macabre way, I imagine Philip would have found talk of such a scandal very flattering.’

Who is playing Penelope Knatchbull in The Crown?