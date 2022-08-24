Paige Thorne Lands First Love Island Collab With Online Fashion Label Forever Unique

Paige Thorne is the latest Love Islander to be offered a six-figure fashion deal, after narrowly missing out on a place in this year’s final with boyfriend Adam Collard.

The former paramedic from Wales has insisted she’s already in talks to return to her old job, but we imagine this latest proposal from online retailer Forever Unique might seem just that bit more glamorous.

It’s the first Love Island partnership for the brand, owned by Real Housewives of Cheshire star Seema Malhotra, with Paige saying, ‘I love that Forever Unique offers wardrobe staples that last a lifetime. I wanted my collection to be a considered purchase, using high quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone. This is a real pinch me moment, I can’t believe I have my very own collection with a brand I’ve loved for years!’

Seema added, ‘We are beyond excited to announce Paige as our latest celebrity signing! We were drawn to Paige immediately in the villa and love what she stands for as a strong,independent and driven female. She knows what she wants and that is at the core of our ethos as a brand. The new collection has been designed to make a statement and I can’t wait for you all to see it.’

It comes after Gemma Owen landed the coveted Pretty Little Thing brand deal, the first Islander to do so since Molly-Mae Hague, now Creative Director of the company, in 2019.

But the internet was less than thrilled with the decision. Two polls on the PLT Instagram revealed that Indiyah Pollack was actually the fans’ Islander of choice to represent the brand – earning 10.5k ‘likes’ to Gemma’s 500.

‘This is so nasty. I'm sorry but they really used Indiyah for engagement the whole season,’ argued one Twitter user, while another said, 'What annoys me about this is that they asked us who we think their next ambassador should be and Indiyah got the most votes.’