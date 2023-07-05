Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich Is Back For A Second Series

After a successful and award-winning first series, former Love Islander Olivia Attwood is back hosting her documentary Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich for a second series. In this series she continues to explore the world of online sex work – from TikTok and dominatrixes to people offering 'the girlfriend experience' on OnlyFans – and speaks to those profiting from such a vast and growing industry.

Olivia won praise for the first series for broaching new subjects without judgement and throwing herself into even the most awkward scenes. The series won the Best Popular Factual category at the Broadcast Awards this year and has been long-listed for Best Factual at the NTAs in September.

What is Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich about?

Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich has quite a self-explanatory title. It's about the world of online sex work and the people making (and spending) thousands of pounds to keep it thriving.

In series one, the host explored topics such as OnlyFans, sugar babies, cam girls and porn. In series two, we can expect the show to follow a similar format with Olivia speaking to people working in, using and supporting online sex work. From young women using TikTok to direct viewers to their OnlyFans account to people who pay thousands of pounds to take a 'girlfriend' on holiday.

When is Getting Filthy Rich on TV?

Series two of the show is out on Thursday 6 July on ITVX.

How old is Olivia Attwood?

Olivia Attwood is 32 years old. She first rose to fame by appearing on the third series of Love Island in 2017. She finished in third place with her partner Chris Hughes, 30, and the pair went on to have their own reality show called Chris & Olivia: Crackin' On. They split in 2018, and in 2019 Olivia started dating footballer Bradley Dack, 29.

The reality star has also appeared on Celebs Go Dating, The Only Way Is Essex, Lorraine, Loose Women and made a brief appearance on I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.

Is Olivia Attwood married?

Yes, Olivia and Bradley tied the knot on 3 June. They launched their own reality show Olivia Meets her Match in 2020 and a four-part wedding special called Olivia Marries her Match is coming out next month.