Who Is Nicholas Galitzine? Star Of Mary & George And The Idea Of You

If you haven’t already heard the name Nicholas Galitzine, then prepare yourself because he’s about to become one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

The actor has been busy the last few years, proving his versatile acting style by taking on musical films, historic love stories and soon… Harry Styles fan fiction. Yep, in the upcoming Anne Hathaway-led The Idea of You, Nicholas is set to play a character based on Harry Styles.

So, if you like your celeb crushes multi-talented and ridiculously attractive, here’s everything you need to know about Nicholas Galitzine…

©Getty

Where is Nicholas Galitzine from?

Nicholas was born in Hammersmith, London to a British father and Greek mother. His father, Geoffrey Leo Alexander Galitzine is an entrepreneur who runs a glass-recycling business, while his mother, Lora Maria Konstantina Papayanni, is reported to have worked in finance.

It was actually Nicholas’ dad Geoffrey who pushed him into an acting career. In an interview with The Last Magazine in 2019, Nicholas admitted, ‘I was always a bit of an introvert and a shy kid so the idea of performing was terrifying, but I had just graduated school and it was a fun summer holiday plan, so I auditioned for it.

‘Hilariously, my dad will never let me live this down, but I was outside the theatre and I called him up like, “What the f**k am I doing here? I’m not an actor, I’ve never done this before, this is silly, I should come home.” He convinced me that it would be a fun, new experience at the very least and I’d probably regret it if I didn’t do it.’

Nicholas also has an older sister called Lezi Galitzine who works as an illustrator and interior stylist.

How old is Nicholas Galitzine?

Born on 29 September 1994 – making him a Libra - Nicholas is 29 years old.

How tall is Nicholas Galitzine?

Nicholas comes in at just over six foot, or 1.83 metres to be precise.

What movies has Nicholas Galitzine been in?

Here's a run down of Nicholas' notable work...

The Beat Beneath My Feet (2014)

The Beat Beneath My Feet marked Nicholas’ first ever film role. Starring alongside the late Luke Perry, he played a teenage boy who learns how to play the guitar from a former rockstar (Perry).

Nicholas also featured in the original soundtrack for the film, because not only can Nicholas act, but he can also sing.

The Watcher in the Woods (2017)

The made-for-television horror film saw Nicholas acting alongside some big names like Anjelica Huston and Melissa Joan Hart.

Based on the 1976 novel of the same name, The Watcher in the Woods wasn’t especially well-received and currently holds a 50% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Cinderella (2021)

Another adaptation of the classic Disney story, this musical version saw singer Camila Cabello take on the lead role whilst Nicholas played Prince Robert, the son of King Rowan (Pierce Brosnan) and Queen Beatrice (Minnie Driver).

Released on Amazon Prime, Cinderella was apparently the most-watched movie musical of 2021 with critics saying, ‘It's a progressively charming take on a romantic tale, and there are sweet, romantic moments throughout the film, even if there isn't much you haven't seen before.’

Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Cabello ©Getty

Purple Hearts (2022)

Purple Hearts is the film that turned Nicholas Galitzine into many teenagers’ celeb crush. The musical romance film stars Sofia Carson as an aspiring singer-songwriter called Cassie who agrees to marry a Marine named Luke (Galitzine) in order to receive military benefits and pay their debts.

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

One of the most talked about films of 2023, Red, White & Royal Blue is a light-hearted rom com depicting a secret love affair between the son of the president of the United States (Taylor Zakhar Perez) and a British prince (Galitzine).

For the first three weeks after its release on Amazon Prime, Red, White & Royal Blue was the top watched film worldwide. Fans are now hoping that there will be a second film, after the author of the book that the film is based on, Casey McQuiston, shared, ‘I would love to. I don’t think I’m allowed to say anything more than that at this point.’

Bottoms (2023)

Another hit film of 2023 was Bottoms, which saw unpopular queer high-school students PJ (Rachel Sennott) and Josie (Ayo Edebiri) start a fight club in order to lose their virginity before graduation.

The Idea of You (2024)

This highly-anticipated upcoming film, based on a Harry Styles fan fiction, tells the story of Solene (Anne Hathaway), a 40-year-old single mother, who, whilst chaperoning her teenage daughter’s trip to Coachella, begins an unexpected romance with 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the lead singer of August Moon, the hottest boy band on the planet.

What TV shows has Nicholas Galitzine been in?

Chambers (2019)

Cancelled after one series, Chambers was a supernatural horror series that premiered on Netflix and followed the story of a teenager who, after receiving a heart transplant, is haunted by unexplained visions.

Nicholas played Elliot Lefevre, the drug-addicted twin brother of the heart transplant donor, Becky.

Mary & George (2024)

This upcoming Sky series – which will premiere on Sky Atlantic in the UK on 5 March – will tell the story of the relationship between Mary Villiers, Countess of Buckingham (Julianne Moore) and George Villiers, 1stDuke of Buckingham (Galitzine).

Is Nicholas Galitzine a model?

Yes! As well as being a hugely successful actor, in 2023 Nicholas’ good looks saw him named Fendi’s first-ever global menswear ambassador.

Is Nicholas Galitzine single?

There are currently no reports that Nicholas has a partner, so it seems he's still on the market! In general though, Nicholas stays pretty quiet about his love life in public.

In an interview with V last year however, he did admit, ‘It’s definitely hard. I mean, my last couple of girlfriends, I feel like we’ve had to go our separate ways essentially because of the travel. And it’s difficult. I mean, people who also work in the industry get it, but the job is definitely not conducive to nourishing relationships. And even with my family, it’s really difficult for them to not be able to see me as much as they’d like, because I’m constantly in different countries.

‘I think you find out who the people are that you are really connected with; I’m one of these people who makes the effort to connect. Even if I’m on the other side of the world, if I care about someone, I take the time.’

Does Nicholas Galitzine have Instagram?

You can follow Nicholas on Instagram @nicholasgalitzine.

Does Nicholas Galitzine have TikTok?

You can join Nicholas’ three million followers on TikTok by following him @nicholasgalitzine.