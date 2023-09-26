Since 2019, Sex Education has become a cult teen show exploring love, sex, friendship, identity and gender and all things in between. First and foremost, it was written for and about teenagers, but the world of the show has come to represent and appeal to everyone. Watching this most recent series, fans were left with one big question: Will there be a new season of Sex Education?

In fact, it's the most Googled question about the show, with 'Sex Education season five' trending as well as 'new season of Sex Education' as a breakout search query.

Will there be a Sex Education series five?

After four seasons on Netflix, from 2019 to 2023, Moordale High is finally closing its doors. Sadly, it's been confirmed that the latest season of the show, which came out on Thursday 21 September, is the last. As is the way with all shows set in high schools, there comes a point when the cast have to grow up and move on – otherwise it gets a bit weird!

Otis and Eric in Sex Education.

For creator Laurie Nunn, the decision to call it a day after four seasons was not an easy one but ultimately she felt show had run its course. In July, a statement was released on the show's official Instagram account, with Laurie explaining: 'We've decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show.'

Why isn't there going to be another season of Sex Education?

She added that, 'We wanted to make a show that would answer some of the questions we all used to have about love, sex, friendship, and our bodies. Something that would have helped our inner teenagers feel a little less alone. It's been overwhelming seeing how the show has connected with people around the world, and we hope it's made some of you feel a little less alone too.

'This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduate.'

Asa Butterfield, who plays Otis on the show, agrees. Speaking to Hunger magazine earlier this year, he said: 'Honestly, I love the show and I think it's done a lot of really amazing things for people and helped so many of us as actors in our careers. All good things need to come to an end.'