Black History Month: Here’s What To Stream On Netflix

CREDIT: Netflix

With a brand new season having just dropped, this is the perfect time to delve into Netflix's Top Boy. This drama explores the tensions between the drug gangs that operate in the housing estates of East London. It follows Dushane and Sully, two brothers determined to continue their legacy, as the younger children on the estate find themselves drawn into drugs, crime, and violence. Inspired by a Channel 4 show, fans can also watch Top Boy: Summerhouse on Netflix too. Whilst Netflix’s Top Boy is, in many ways, an entirely different show, the Summerhouse edition can help add some backstory and context.