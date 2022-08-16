MiC’s Maeva D’Ascanio Shares Hopes For ‘Magical’ Future As She Turns 30

Made in Chelsea’s Maeva D’Aacinio certainly has a lot to look forward to in the next year, and has said as much in post marking her 30th birthday and looking back over the last year of her 20s.

Maeva has been one of the most divisive characters in the show’s history, ever since she careered onto the series in 2019 as the tumultuous on/off ex-girlfriend of resident lothario Miles Nazaire.

Her storylines over the last couple of series have been dominated by her lingering chemistry with Miles, numerous explosive rows with other women on the show and, of course, her relationship with James Taylor and her quest to get him to propose.

Taking to Instagram on her 30th birthday, (Saturday, 13th August) Maeva shared a number of highlights from the past year and wrote, ‘30 !!!! 🎂🙊😝My last year of my twenties was the best one, I’m a very lucky girl.'

‘Being engaged to the man of my dreams and excepting a beautiful little baby, the year ahead is going to be Magical ♥️.’

Followers and friends took to the comments to wish her well, with one fellow August baby writing, ‘The best people are born on the 13th august 😜 happy birthday to you too beautiful mumma!! Xx’.

‘A massive happy birthday gorgeous. Hope you have had the most amazing day because you deserve it. You and James are the cutest and I’m so happy for you. Love you lots xx,’ said another, with one more writing, ‘Happy birthday Maeva. Welcome to the world of 30’s, I can honestly tell you life starts at 30, where all your dreams come true. You look amazing too 😍. Super happy for you 🥰’.

Speaking exclusively to Grazia back in April ahead of the most recent series of MiC, Maeva said, ‘It's definitely the biggest [ series ] for me.