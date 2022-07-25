Margot Robbie Joins A List Cast For Neighbours Finale

It’s testament to the unparalleled iconic status of neighbours that so many of its former cast, now bona fide A Listers after finding fame on the show, are returning to the cast for what promises to be a series finale for the ages.
The sad news that Australia’s premier soap opera would be pausing filming ‘indefinitely’ after Channel 5, its’ host for other 30 years, axed the show from its UK programming was announced back in March, and despite a valiant social media campaign to save it, the final episode will air on Friday 29th June. Sob.
First, actual Neighbours royalty Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan – AKA Charlene and Scott Robinson – shared some nostalgic snaps of their time on set reprising their roles, and now it’s been reported that fellow A List alumni Margot Robbie, who began her career as Donna Freedman in 2008, will also star.
And lest we forget the rest of Neighbours internationally famous stars: Delta Goodrem, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance, who all followed in Kylie’s footsteps by pursuing pop careers after their time on the show, are also set to return.
The stellar cast list was announced in stages on the show’s official Twitter account, with one tweet reading, ‘Surprise! You didn’t think we were done did you?! We’re thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale!’
Meanwhile Natalie and Holly, who played Beth Brennan and Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully respectively, have filmed scenes in London for the epic episode, despite a gap of five years between their characters’ stints on the show and the two never meeting.
Speaking of reuniting the biggest names from the show’s 36-year history for one final huzzah, Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said, ‘I was really keen to have an ending that would be fulfilling, joyous and would be very Neighbours - it would feel satisfying in terms of where the characters and the storylines are.’
When is the Neighbours finale on TV?
Fans will be savouring every second of their Erinsborough fix this week because the final episode of nearly nine thousands, aired over three and a half decades, will be shown on Channel 5 at 9pm GMT this Friday 29th July.
The finale will run for an hour slot as a double episode special, following the show’s usual programming at 1.30 and 6pm.
Margot Robbie Best Hair Styles
Side-parted, choppy waves for the premiere of 'My Week With Marilyn'
A ladylike bun for the 2013 Vanity Fair Oscars party
An effortless low-slung twisted bun for a screening of 'The Wolf Of Wall Street,' complete with face-framing loose strands
A simple up-do with killer volume at the crown for the 'Wolf Of Wall Street' screening
A simple loose plait for the premiere of 'About Time' in 2013
A side-swept up-do for the UK premiere of 'The Wolf Of Wall Street'
A classic bun with a dramatic side parting for the Golden Globes in 2014
Sleek 1940s waves in glossy chocolate brown for the Empire Awards in 2014
Old Hollywood brunette waves for the 2014 Academy Awards
Enviable volume for the 2014 Critics Choice Awards. Nailed it.
A slicked back, minimalist up-do for Margot's first Met Gala in 2014
Another plaited up-do for Dior's Cruise show
A chic brunette up-do for the Ralph Lauren dinner in 2014
Sleek strawberry blonde for the One For The Boys charity ball in 2014
An intricately plaited up-do for the Australians In Film benefit gala
Nailing her signature centre parted, poker straight look at the Bazaar Woman of the Year awards in 2014
A neat plait for the Academy of Motion Picture Awards
Enviable messy waves for a screening of 'Focus.' Can we have hair like this, please?
A lesson in how to achieve the perfect 'hun' (or half-bun) at the Sundance Film Festival in 2015
Pulling off a short and sleek bob with ease at the 2015 Academy Awards
A fashion-forward slicked back style for a screening of 'Focus' in 2015
Another simple, low-slung bun for the Givenchy fashion show, complete with face-framing strands
A perfect high ponytail for the 'Whiskey Tango Foxtrot' premiere
Laid-back, beachy waves for the 2016 Academy Awards
A brighter shade of platinum blonde in a choppy lob shape for the 'Pan Am' press tour in 2013
Keeping things sleek and simple for the Met Gala in 2016
The ultimate 'I woke up like this' waves for Comic Con in 2015
margot robbie hair styles
Side-parted, choppy waves for the premiere of 'My Week With Marilyn'