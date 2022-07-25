Margot Robbie Joins A List Cast For Neighbours Finale

It’s testament to the unparalleled iconic status of neighbours that so many of its former cast, now bona fide A Listers after finding fame on the show, are returning to the cast for what promises to be a series finale for the ages.

The sad news that Australia’s premier soap opera would be pausing filming ‘indefinitely’ after Channel 5, its’ host for other 30 years, axed the show from its UK programming was announced back in March, and despite a valiant social media campaign to save it, the final episode will air on Friday 29th June. Sob.

First, actual Neighbours royalty Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan – AKA Charlene and Scott Robinson ­– shared some nostalgic snaps of their time on set reprising their roles, and now it’s been reported that fellow A List alumni Margot Robbie, who began her career as Donna Freedman in 2008, will also star.

And lest we forget the rest of Neighbours internationally famous stars: Delta Goodrem, Natalie Imbruglia and Holly Valance, who all followed in Kylie’s footsteps by pursuing pop careers after their time on the show, are also set to return.

The stellar cast list was announced in stages on the show’s official Twitter account, with one tweet reading, ‘Surprise! You didn’t think we were done did you?! We’re thrilled to share that Margot Robbie, Jesse Spencer, Delta Goodrem, Kym Valentine and Carla Bonner will all make an appearance in our finale!’

Meanwhile Natalie and Holly, who played Beth Brennan and Felicity ‘Flick’ Scully respectively, have filmed scenes in London for the epic episode, despite a gap of five years between their characters’ stints on the show and the two never meeting.

Speaking of reuniting the biggest names from the show’s 36-year history for one final huzzah, Neighbours executive producer Jason Herbison said, ‘I was really keen to have an ending that would be fulfilling, joyous and would be very Neighbours - it would feel satisfying in terms of where the characters and the storylines are.’

When is the Neighbours finale on TV?

Fans will be savouring every second of their Erinsborough fix this week because the final episode of nearly nine thousands, aired over three and a half decades, will be shown on Channel 5 at 9pm GMT this Friday 29th July.

The finale will run for an hour slot as a double episode special, following the show’s usual programming at 1.30 and 6pm.

