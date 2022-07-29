The 10 Maddest Moments From Neighbours You’ve Probably Forgotten About

by Michael Hogan |

Like the theme song says, everybody needs good neighbours. With a little understanding you can find the perfect blend. The perfect blend in this case being a killer mix of dazzling sunshine, dodgy fashion and downright insane storylines.

But now, alas, the time has come. Neighbours is about to air the final episode EVER.

When is the Neighbours finale on TV?

Fans will be savouring every second of their Erinsborough fix this week because the final episode of nearly nine thousands, aired over three and a half decades, will be shown on Channel 5 at 9pm GMT this Friday 29th July.

The finale will run for an hour slot as a double episode special, following the show’s usual programming at 1.30 and 6pm.

In the holy name of Kylie Minogue, say it isn’t so. Fans have already started #SaveNeighbours social media campaign. At the time of writing, a petition had gathered 24,000 signatures.

To remind us what we could be missing, let's rewind 10 of the show’s maddest moments - from doggy dreams to characters constantly coming back from the dead…

1 . Bouncer’s dream

The most barking mad moment of all. Golden labrador Bouncer was Ramsay Street’s resident dog between 1987 and 1993. The production team got more requests for a signed photo of Bouncer than any other character. Legend had it that he was paid more than the human actors, too. During Bouncer’s six-year stint, he survived several road accidents, a house fire, getting lost and being poisoned by mushrooms.

By far his most memorable moment, though, was when he dozed off on the carpet after watching Joe and Kerry Mangel’s wedding video and dreamt that he was marrying Rosie, Clarrie McLachlan’s border collie who lived next door. Actress Anne Charleston, who played Madge Bishop, later said: ”The whole cast was mortified. It reduced it to a three-year-old's programme. Very strange.” Dogs don’t dream, you say?

2 . Harold Bishop’s return from the grave

Tuba-playing, God-fearing fuddy-duddy Harold (Ian Smith) - best frenemy of Lou Carpenter (Tom Oliver), his arch rival for Madge's affections - was heartbreakingly written out in 1991. Visiting the coast with Madge, Harold was washed out to sea and presumed drowned - poignantly, leaving just his trademark spectacles behind on a rock. Sob.

Jaws hit floors five years later when Harold returned to Erinsborough with no memory of his former life. Now calling himself Ted and working for the Salvation Army, he’s apparently been fished out of the sea by trawlermen and built a new life. But one dinnertime, when Lou served him jelly for dessert, Harold suddenly remembered how Lou used to tease him at school by calling him "Jelly Belly”. Behold, his memory was magically restored.

3 . Russell Brand’s muffin monologue

Over the years, the sun-kissed soap became known for its brilliantly random celebrity cameos. If a famous Brit had a few hours to spare in Melbourne, it was virtually compulsory to nip down to the Neighbours set. Little Britain’s Matt Lucas and David Walliams, Chris Lowe from the Pet Shop Boys, Emma “Baby Spice” Bunton, Michael “Parky” Parkinson and Lily Allen all popped up, playing themselves with tongue firmly in cheek.

Two years ago, Russell Brand was in town for the Erinsborough Writers' Festival and dropped by Harold’s coffee shop for some refreshment. Typically, the beardy comedian threw out the script and performed a mostly improvised monologue. It included the epic line to Toadfish Rebecchi (Ryan Moloney): “That’s quite a muffin you've got there, mate.”

4 . Susan Kennedy’s teen flashback

The show’s longest-serving female character is matriarch Jackie (Jackie Woodburne), a teacher at Erinsborough High and wife of Dr Karl. Since arriving in 1994, she’s been divorced and widowed, dated a priest, suffered multiple sclerosis and been a victim of cyber-bullying. By far Susan’s best storyline, though, was when she slipped on some spilt milk, sustained a minor head injury and woke up with “retrograde amnesia”.

She’d lost three decades of her life, believing the year was 1972 and it was the night before was her 16th birthday. Following some students dressed in 70s clothes for themed party, she ends up in the bathroom and sees herself in the mirror for the first time since the accident - shocked to see a middle-aged woman staring back at her. Hey, stranger things have happened, But not many.

5 . Toady’s tragic wedding(s)

First of all, whoever’s idea is was to introduce siblings called Stonefish, Toadfish, Tadpole and Stingray is officially a demented fish-fixated genius. Secondly, poor old Toady has been deeply unlucky when it comes to nuptials. One wedding day in 2010 saw him jilt Steph Scully at the altar after realising she didn't love him. At his next attempt, a gas canister exploded during the reception, blowing the marquee to bits, killing two characters and leaving wife Sonya Mitchell with a fractured skull and no memory of the wedding. Textbook.

Before both those, however, came his union to Dee Bliss (Madeleine West). Mere hours after the ceremony, Toady was driving his new bride off into the sunset when he lost control of their car mid-kiss and accidentally drove off a cliff into the ocean. Dee was missing, presumed dead, but her body was never found. Talking of which…

6 . Dee’s evil doppelgänger

in typical Neighbours fashion, Dee reappeared 14 years later. Or did she? Actress Madeleine West returned as Andrea Somers, a mentally unstable lookalike who impersonated Dee to scam her family and traumatised “widower” Toady out of money.

This, in turn, led to a double role for West. The real long-lost Dee came back from the dead for a dramatic showdown with her fake fraudster self on a clifftop in Byron Bay. Guess what? They had a fight and Dee ended up going over a cliff again. As you do. It later turned out the two women were twins who’d been separated at birth. Riiiight.

7 . Tornado endangers Lou (and loo)

Bit breezy out. The climate in Erinsborough was pretty mild until 2014, when an out-of-the-blue tornado blew into town and got Ramsay Street residents in a spin. Cue cracked ribs, a broken prosthetic leg (yes, really), a marriage proposal, infidelity, an injured wombat and luckless Kyle Canning (Chris Milligan) going AWOL after getting stuck in a portable toilet which got swept up in the whirlwind. Eww, whiffy.

Less stinkily and more seriously, Lou Carpenter’s life was in danger after the coffee shop collapsed on him. Trapped under a fallen beam, he began choking on his sandwich. Happily, Susan Kennedy was in situ to perform a life-saving emergency tracheotomy with the aid of husband Dr Karl, talking her through the procedure on the phone. Handy.

8 . Mark finds God on his wedding day

The 1994 wedding of chef Mark Gottlieb (Bruce Samazan) and manipulative minx Annalise Hartman (Kimberley Davies) didn't exactly go to plan. The couple were both suffering with jitters on the day but it was Mark who ended up bailing out in bizarre fashion.

He stared at a statue of Jesus in the church. The camera zoomed in on the statue’s face, then on Mark’s own sweaty, panicking features. He decided there and then that his calling was to become a priest, so he couldn’t possibly get wed. What are the actual chances?

9 . Who turned the lights out?

Rapidly running out of disasters to inflict on the residents of Ramsay Street, the show hit upon the idea of a solar eclipse in 2013. All manner of live-changing events duly unfolded under the cover of midday darkness. A child was kidnapped. Retro favourite Brad Willis unexpectedly moved back onto the street after 20 years away. Hapless Kyle Canning (of tornado toilet fame) seriously damaged his eyesight by looking at the sun after his dog Bossy ran away with his protective glasses.

Best of all, Detective Mark Brennan, who’d been presumed killed in the witness protection programme two years previously, returned from the dead to be reunite with his true love Kate. Naturally, she was soon gunned down in a gazebo. A real eclipse occurred in Australia ten days before the episode was broadcast and was boring by comparison.

10 . Paul’s plane bombshell

To mark the show’s 20th anniversary in 2005, what could be more celebratory than a plane crash killing off several characters? When local business mogul Paul Robinson (Erinsborough stalwart Stefan Dennis) chartered a private plane to fly Lassister’s staff to Tasmania on a jolly, his psycho son Robert Robinson (crazy name, crazy guy) planted a bomb on it to kill his hated father. Oh and robert was pretending to be his own triplet. Don’t ask.

The device detonated, destroying one of the engines, and the plane crashed into the sea. Harold Bishop’s son David and his wife were among the casualties, prompting the normally mild-mannered Harold to fly into a rage and try to strangle Paul. That’ll teach him for trying to do something nice for once.