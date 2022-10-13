MAFS UK: Is Jonathan set to dump Sophie on tonight’s episode?

In a teaser for tonight’s Married At First Sight episode, fans have been shocked by Jonathan Wileman’s doubts ahead of his vow renewal with Sophie Brown and have begun speculating that he could be set to dump the brunette.

In a sneak peek, Jonathan explains, “If I’m being honest, my heart hasn’t been 100 per cent in it. Usually I go into relationships with my heart, this time obviously, I've had to use my head.

'The concerns that I had before, going home, those concerns are still there, the lifestyles, the distance between us... Coming to the decision today, it has been a constant battle really. I really don't want to hurt Sophie. I just hope Sophie understands.'

In last night’s episode which marked the first part of the vow renewals, fans of MAFS UK took umbrage at Jonathan not complimenting Sophie back when she said, 'You look nice' suggesting that it’s a sign that he’s planning to end the relationship.

Taking to social media, one viewer complained, 'Sophie looks STUNNING and Jonathan didn’t even say she looked nice after she complimented him. What is wrong with him?' whilst another wrote, 'No ‘I’ll miss you too’ during the break before the vow renewal and no compliments back after Sophie complimented your suit at the vow renewal?... that’s not a good sign and a red flag in my book Jonathan, give the girl something!'

Jonathan and Sophie’s relationship didn’t get to the smoothest of starts when Sophie struggled to understand Jonathan’s lack of ambition and he found her to be materialistic. Their chemistry however was strong enough that they pulled through, but more recently Jonathan’s choice comments about 'horse legs' on a woman have caused tensions in their ‘marriage’ and the two couldn’t even get through their final date without an argument.