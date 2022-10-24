MAFS UK’S Jordan Emmett-Connelly Shares Heartfelt Message About Chanita Stephenson

If you're anything like us, you are still mourning the marriage breakdown between Jordan Emmett-Connelly and Chanita Stephenson.

The Married at First Sight UK couple were poised to be the series' success story from the very beginning when their undeniable chemistry was laid out at the altar, despite having never met. While other couples hit bumps as early as their honeymoon, Jordan and Chanita took the experiment in their stride and grew closer in the process, with fans and the experts - Paul C Brunson, Mel Schilling and Charlene Douglas - rooting for their seemingly written-in-the-stars romance every step.

A few issues did arise for the couple throughout the process, with Jordan accusing Chanita of putting him down, while she feared he might leave her later down the line when he told her he'd only move in with a girl if he loved her.

Unfortunately, Chanita's worst nightmare came true when she told shocked co-stars at the reunion - after walking in alone - that Jordan had left her, even though they had both committed to their renewal vows.

It was obvious in the final episode that there were still deep feelings between the pair, but Jordan's doubts that Chanita was actually The One proved, understandably, hard to hear.

So while we nurse our own broken hearts, Jordan has shared an emotional message to Chanita on Instagram which left our tissue box empty.

The reality star started by admitting he has taken a break from social media to digest and reflect on the experience, as well as tackle the influx of opinions and hate.

He continued, 'I can't express how difficult it has been to deal with the fact that I have upset Chanita to the extent I have, I am not a bad person, but I handled the situation badly, and I take full accountability and have learnt an important lesson. If I could turn back the clock and change things I would but unfortunately that’s not possible.

'As with anyone in the world, I have my own feelings and my own flaws. I don’t handle my emotions the best at times, I sometimes don’t think logically and my impulsiveness gets me into situations that I don’t want to be in.'

The 29 year old added that he went into the process '100 per cent' himself and it was his sole intention to find love.

He said: 'I think going into these shows you need to remind yourself that you are open for judgement, regardless of the tiny percentage of your relationship that people see, and that you need to fully accept and appreciate the opinion of those watching.

'I am getting plenty of messages telling me that I will never get better, how I have messed up and how I am an idiot (they are phrased a bit more harshly), but I need to remind myself that I have my own feelings, and I am the only person accountable for my feelings,' he wrote.

The message then turned to the topic of Chanita, who he said he's determined to keep in his life.

'Chanita is an amazing person, I still have strong feelings and I care for her more than she will ever know. From the bottom of my heart, all I want is for her to be happy. I am so grateful that we shared this experience together. We have laughed, cried, and experienced every other emotion in between with each other. We truly seen and done it all, and I love us for that. We continue to speak every day, and I will do everything I can to try and keep her in my life,' he said.

Jordan signed off, 'Thank you for the love and support, it’s been a crazy ride #mafs #mafsuk'.

While Chanita hasn't responded to the post, Jordan has been flooded with support from his co-stars.

Kasia London wrote, 'Good on you Jord. Respect,' while Zoe Clifton wrote, 'Love you I do.'

Kwame Badu left, 'We love you we always will and we fully understand you King. You reminded us all what love is and how beautiful it can be to meet someone amazing like @chanita _ _ x Wishing you both love and light - now get back to posting regular we miss this smile #sound'.