Made In Chelsea’s India Hovendon On Her Relationship With Julius: ‘It Gets Messy’

Made in Chelsea is back in full swing and we still have four more nights of chaos to go! In this summer spin-off the SW3 gang have descended on sunny Mallorca - but a change of scenery seems to only heighten the drama. The series started off with a bang last night thanks to the arrival of newcomer India Hovendon. The 25-year-old model from Chelsea dropped the bombshell that she was on-and-off with Julius Cowdrey while he was still seeing Tabitha Willett. Not cool Julius...

Now, Julius has not exactly had the best track record with women lucking out with Verity Bowditch and previously Sophie Hermann. Remember when he serenaded Sophie and then her actual boyfriend at the time, DJ Tom Zanetti, popped out mid song? Hilarious! However, last series it was revealed that Julius actually lied to Tabitha about why he cut short their date. He told her it was because he had to rush off and take care of his sick mother, when in actual fact he was going on another date - with India! We are not here for the lies and both parties were treated terribly.

Last night (Monday) viewers watched as India confronted him at a very tense pool party and all eyes were on her. Now, the dust has settled from that explosive moment India reveals how she felt hearing about Julius' betrayal, how their relationship started and where she stands with him now.

For MIC viewers who might be confused about the timeline with Julius - when did you both meet? Were you officially girlfriend and boyfriend?

I met him about four years ago in 2019 when we worked at the same spinning studio in Fulham called Ride Republic. We also had mutual friends as well. Going forward we had about two years of friendship and then two years of being on and off romantically.

What was your relationship with Julius like?

Well, when it was good, it was great. It then got really tricky and then it just sort of went round and round in circles. Our relationship was complicated and rocky for sure.

What was it like walking into the pool party to confront him?

It was quite daunting and nerve-wracking. I hadn't seen Julius in ages and I didn't know what the reaction was going to be from him and everyone else. Also, being somewhere where you don't really know everybody, with the attention on you and having quite a tense conversation was a lot. When I faced him I was definitely nervous but I also felt quite empowered. It was big for me and afterwards I thought wow, did I actually just do that?

It was also so lovely having Ollie [ Locke-Locke ] there. It was so nice to just have someone standing there suppourting you and after I left he still stuck up for me - I love him!

How did you hear that Tabitha and Julius were seeing each other?

So, at that time my flatmate had COVID so then I ended up staying with Julius. Then I went away for a while and went skiing. I had no idea about it until I got back from skiing and then he told me, 'Oh, actually, this has happened while you're away.' I was shocked to say the least.

Julius was very apologetic when you called him out - did you believe him?

I think actions speak louder than words right? So to a degree yes, but I didn't believe everything he told me. I don't feel like he cared for me like he said he did. I am someone who does have a lot of self respect and you will see that as the series continues.

Julius really downplayed your connection - how did it feel to hear this?

I didn't have any expectations on how he was going to describe it to everybody else. At the end of the day my feelings and thoughts on it are really the most important thing to me.

Do you still have love for Julius?

I don't know if I do... Let's just say it get's messy.

Made In Chelsea: Mallorca continues tonight at 9pm on E4.