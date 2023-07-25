Love Island’s Whitney and Tyrique Go Head To Head On Tonight’s Episode, As Islanders Watch Unseen Clips

by Alice Porter |

Since Movie Night on Love Island a couple of weeks ago, there has been nonstop drama in the villa. And just as things begin to settle down for the islanders, they're set for another screening of sorts tonight, as they gather in the garden for an award ceremony called The Grafties.

And it looks like tonight might not be as much fun for the islanders as last night's talent show, either. The Grafties will see various islanders nominated for awards including 'Mad Moves' and 'Best Head To Head', with clips of each nominee being shown and a winner chosen by the public.

This might just have been one of the juiciest seasons of Love Island ever and there are plenty of islanders who could fit the bill for each award. Just last week, besties Whitney and Ella were sent on a one-to-one out of the villa to deal with a heated argument they had the night before. And there has been plenty of fallout from challenges like 'Snog, Marry, Pie' and the double-dumping at the VIP party.

Tonight's episode will also see Lochan and Whitney, who have been coupled up since Casa Amour, potentially take their relationship to the next level, with Lochan telling her: 'I do know that there is no one else here or outside that I’m trying to get to know. I do see you being my girlfriend on the outside. But for me that next step, what I want to take with you is being exclusive. If you’re at that same point as well?'

From Lifted Entertainment Love Island: SR10: Ep51 on ITV2 and ITVX

As well as making a decision about whether she is ready to move forward with Lochan, Whitney will find herself at the heart of the drama as a result of the awards ceremony. Lochan's nomination for ‘Most Snakey Sitch’, which reveals him discussing Abi and Scott’s connection with Whitney, sees Tyrique questioning his loyalty saying: 'Lochan be pillow-talking with his girl too much.'

Keen to defend Lochan, Whitney responds: 'What’s wrong with that? Everyone speaks to their partner' with Lochan adding: 'His points are irrelevant. He’s piping up for no reason.'

And the drama doesn't stop there as Mitch’s nominations for "Mad Moves" shows the moment he spoke to Abi at the fire pit, confessing he didn’t think there was a romantic connection between him and Ella B.

'You said you didn’t want to kiss me?' Ella B asks, with Abi adding: 'Didn’t you say forced?'

But Mitch seems keen to stress he doesn't feel that way anymore, saying: 'I’m extremely happy now. This is the happiest I’ve been in this Villa, believe me.'

Phew! That's a lot of drama for a Tuesday night.