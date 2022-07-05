The Enduring Appeal Of The Love Island Water Bottle

Love Island has been on our screens for years and years, but there’s one piece of merchandise that's been consistently flying off the shelves: the famous Love Island water bottle. Yep, there might have been all the drama in Casa Amor last night - Dami and Andrew, you’re in trouble - but two of the main breakout search terms on Google are still about where you can get your hands on the water bottles the Islanders are constantly carrying.
Well, no fear, we have the answer. ITV do officially sell the water bottles for £20 - a bargain, tbh - and you can chose either a gold fonted personalised bottle, here, or the original pink, here.
But why is everybody still so obsessed with them? If you’ve been on TikTok within the past year, then you’ve probably heard of the emotional support water bottle - and it makes sense why the Islanders seem to have the bottles in their hands more often than their villa phone. Whenever you feel awkward, or need to pause, you can simply drink from your water bottle. And you can carry it around all the time. It's comforting, too. The Love Island water bottle is also kind of like an adult sippy cup, as it has a flippable straw for you to drink from.
Oh, and having a Love Island water bottle is probably the closest any of us are actually going to get to strutting into the villa, let’s be honest. (If you really want to feel like a contestant, you can also buy personalised robes, suitcases and, erm, pet bowls.)
They also make brilliant presents, but ignore the fact that one of my friends used the water bottle I bought for her birthday as a VASE.
What are the cast of Love Island 2021 up to now?
Millie Court won us all over with her Gavin and Stacey Essex/Wales romance with Liam Reardon. She also provided all the outfit GOALS and LOLs. That keyboard moment? Obsessed.
Since leaving the show a worthy winner, Millie has moved in with Liam in a plush Essex pad, landed her own edit and collection with ASOS (full circle as she used to work there), jetted all over the world to create content and has started her own YouTube channel. The world is Millie's and we just live in it.
Welsh lad Liam walked into the villa in week one as a bombshell and the nation quickly fell for him when he first had that dinner date with Millie in the garden. We're probably never going to forgive him for kissing Lillie Haynes in Casa Amor, but his Tom Jones singing almost makes up for it.
Since winning the show, Liam has moved from Wales to Essex with Millie and is loving life. He hasn't bagged himself an ASOS deal yet, but he has done some modelling.
She was 2021's first bombshell and boy did she make an impact. As well as being one of the funniest characters to ever grace the show, her rocky rollercoaster relationship with Toby made us believe in love again. They were truly obsessed with each other. NO WHEY.
Since leaving the villa, Chloe has become the first EVER female reality TV ambassador for JD Sports and was even a stand in on ITV show The Games. She's also appeared with Toby on Celebrity Catchphrase.
Toby was the chaotic character reality tv needed in 2021, as his head turned towards a different girl almost every day during his stay in the villa. However, he finally realised Chloe was The One after his stay at Casa Amor.
Since Love Island, Toby has kept his head firmly on Chloe and they've moved in together in a plush pad. He's got quite the following on TikTok where he regularly post videos (mostly of him pranking Chloe), he's landed a gig as a BoohooMAN brand ambassador and still 'kicks a ball around' for Hashtag United.
Kaz won a legion of fans by being the calmest and most authentic Islander, who definitely knew her worth. Despite a rocky road, Kaz left the villa hand in hand with Tyler Cruickshank but they announced their split in December 2021, four months after leaving the villa together.
What's Kaz up to now? She's travelling the world with her BFF Libs, of course! Sometimes, the most genuine relationships made in the villa are friendships and that is definitely the case for these two. Kaz has also collaborated with huge brands such as Boux Avenue and Makeup Revolution.
The nation fell in love with Tyler when he entered the villa and whisked Kaz off her feet. However, things changed a little when he returned from Casa Amor with Clarisse Juliette - prompting him to have his 'head scrambled'. Kaz and Tyler couldn't deny their feeling for each other, though, and they soon coupled up again.
Tyler has been a busy boy since leaving Love Island. Despite his split from Kaz, he's most recently spoke out in support of mental health for men, where he revealed that there 'is a dark side to Love Island.'
Ah 'hurricane' Faye and her iconic brown lipstick. She was like marmite in the villa and definitely split opinion when she lost it as a result of Casa Amor, but she overcame all the odds and finally believed in love when her Teddy came along and showed her how she should be treated.
Feddy are still together! Three months after leaving the show, they moved into a new home together (believed to be in London) and have been showing fans the renovation progress.Faye is passionate about doing work for causes she believes in, including being a Campaign Star for Guide Dogs and campaigning with PETA to end the slaughtering of bears in Canada to make caps for the Queen's Guard.
Remember the moment Teddy came back for Faye with her little dog teddy? Our hearts. He was Love Island's sweetheart, despite a small flirty mistake in Casa Amor.
As well as being couple goals alongside Faye, Teddy is often seen showing off his style on Instagram and he's landed jobs with Jack Wills and Sky.
Liberty and Jake were the first official couple in Love Island 2021, but things soon turned sour as they argued and realised that they just weren't compatible. Just days before the final, Liberty became the nation's sweetheart when she chose self-love over her love for Jake. After their relationship ended, Liberty and Jake decided to leave before the final.
Her Love Island journey spurred EVERYONE to want to work with Liberty. Quickly after leaving the villa, she signed deals with InTheStyle, Skinny Tan, Lola's Lashes and Boux Avenue. She was also a contestant on Dancing on Ice 2022.
Weston-super-Mare boy Jake's relationship with his Lib won over the hearts of the nation, but cracks soon started to show. Despite their decision to leave, Jake revealed that he was 'devastated' when Liberty decided to call off their relationship, and said they tried to make things work on the outside world.
Jake lives a far more quiet life than his co-stars since leaving the show, opting not to go down the 'influencer' route. He's still in Weston-Super-Mare and regularly posts updates with his family. Awwww.
We can't say reaaaaallllyyy without thinking about Lucinda Strafford. From her romance with Brad McClelland that was brutally cut short, to her friendship with Millie and Chloe - Lucinda has a busy time in the villa.
Lucinda left the villa with Aaron Francis but they soon declared that they were just friends and it wasn't long before Lucinda rekindled things with Brad before calling it a day. She then reunited with her former boyfriend Aaron Connelly.As of right now? Well, Lucinda's now single again and is living her best life, having signed deals with ISawItFirst and even travelling to Coachella with her best pal Millie.