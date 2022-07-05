The Enduring Appeal Of The Love Island Water Bottle

Love Island has been on our screens for years and years, but there’s one piece of merchandise that's been consistently flying off the shelves: the famous Love Island water bottle. Yep, there might have been all the drama in Casa Amor last night - Dami and Andrew, you’re in trouble - but two of the main breakout search terms on Google are still about where you can get your hands on the water bottles the Islanders are constantly carrying.

Well, no fear, we have the answer. ITV do officially sell the water bottles for £20 - a bargain, tbh - and you can chose either a gold fonted personalised bottle, here, or the original pink, here.

But why is everybody still so obsessed with them? If you’ve been on TikTok within the past year, then you’ve probably heard of the emotional support water bottle - and it makes sense why the Islanders seem to have the bottles in their hands more often than their villa phone. Whenever you feel awkward, or need to pause, you can simply drink from your water bottle. And you can carry it around all the time. It's comforting, too. The Love Island water bottle is also kind of like an adult sippy cup, as it has a flippable straw for you to drink from.

Oh, and having a Love Island water bottle is probably the closest any of us are actually going to get to strutting into the villa, let’s be honest. (If you really want to feel like a contestant, you can also buy personalised robes, suitcases and, erm, pet bowls.)

They also make brilliant presents, but ignore the fact that one of my friends used the water bottle I bought for her birthday as a VASE.