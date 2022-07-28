This Year’s Islanders Were Allowed Takeaways In The Villa

When you’re on Love Island, with no contact to the outside world, you’d presume that an UberEats order is out of the question. But a couple of dumped Islanders from this year’s series have said that production allowed them to get takeaways. What?!

Yep, remember Jay Younger and Chyna Mills? Well, speaking to Cosmopolitan, they revealed that the Islanders enjoyed the likes of McDonalds and Chinese takeaways while they were in Mallorca.

And, apparently, there’s loads of food in the villa too as Jay said the thing that surprised him the most was the plentiful supplies of snacks. ‘Probably the amount of food they have in the kitchen. I love my chocolate rice cakes. Davide and I would smash them in the evenings,’ he said. ‘We ate quite a lot of bowls of cereal. Before I know it, I've probably eaten a full day's worth of food in the evening just because we were bored.’

Chyna said she had to ask producers for a takeaway, but that she knew other Islanders ‘had a Chinese and a McDonald's’. (Jay then admitted that he’d never had either of those takeaways on the ‘outside’.)

We never see this on TV and there is a practical reason the Islanders eating isn't aired. Kady McDermott previously said it was because producers would use mealtimes as a chance to change batteries in the contestants’ mics, which makes sense.

And according to Amy Hart, you could get cheesecake after every meal, if you wanted. You might be able to get dessert whenever you want, but the alcohol is limited, with many Islanders previously saying you’re limited to only two drinks a night. Though apparently many of the Islanders this year were teetotal, as dumped bombshell Coco Lodge told Closer: ‘Josh, Jay, Luca, Jacques, none of them drunk alcohol. They would have Fanta or something like that.’