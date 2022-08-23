Here’s Who The Bookies Think Will Take Over Hosting Love Island

Following the unexpected statement from Laura Whitmore last night that she was stepping down as host of Love Island after three series, the internet has been set alight with speculation about who could be taking the reigns of the biggest reality show on TV.

The first in the ring are Maya Jama and Emily Atack, who've previously been linked with the role.

One fan tweeted their support of the former, writing, ‘Don’t get me wrong, I’m so sad Laura Whitmore has left BUT the next presenter of Love Island NEEDS to be Maya Jama’ – with the bookies site mybettingsites.com putting the former Radio One host’s odds at seven to one.

Meanwhile Emily Atack, who first found fame as Charlotte Hinchcliffe on The Inbetweeners in 2008, before coming second on I’m a Celeb in 2018 and launching her own mega successful stand up and presenting career, has her odds placed at five to one.

Along with some more obvious big telly personalities, including Alice Levine (6/1), Rick Edwards (20/1) and Holly Willoughby (16/1), it seems there’s a bigger push than ever for stand-out former Islanders to make the switch.

Molly-Mae Hague – who, with a reported networth of £4.5m is the most successful Love Islander ever ­– has her odds at 33/1, with fellow alumni Maura Higgins, Chloe Burrows and this year’s winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu all tipped to take over.

But the story on social media tells a different story, with users pushing for their favourite influencers – like new Catfish UK host Nella Rose and Patricia Bright ­– to take on the life-changing role.

Another favourite is Married At First Sight: Afters host and Strictly Come Dancing finalist AJ Odudu, who would certainly embody the ‘big sister’ role that ITV2 have previously said they were looking for in a presenter.

One twitter user who agrees wrote, ‘Sorry but @AJOdudu has this in the bag.

‘It’s absolutely perfect for her, she has that warmth we’ve been missing, she’s absolutely hilarious and is also drop dead gorgeous. It makes perfect sense at this point in her career imo. #LoveIsland’.