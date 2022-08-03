The Shocking Love Island Voting Figures Have Been Revealed

Love Island 2022 is officially over and season eight has been one for the history books. As viewers we've laughed, shouted at our screens, and witnessed the greatest reality TV saga...'tit-gate.' Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners during Monday night's final and they deserved it! Ekin-De carried this series with their drama, fiery arguments and hilarious one liners - but how much did they win by?

In one of the shows biggest victories, Ekin-Su and Davide won the crown by a mile with a staggering 63.7% of the votes from the public. The pair were way ahead of second place finalists Gemma and Luca who received 14.5% of the votes. Following closely behind them was Indiyah and Dami with 11.8% of votes. Meanwhile fourth place Islanders Tasha and Andrew claimed 10.1%.

Many fans were also shocked to learn just how close 2nd, 3rd and 4th place were. It really was anyone's game after first place as the margins were so small. However, it is clear that Ekin-Su and Davide captured the nation's heart after taking more than half of the votes. Ekin-Su is now rumoured to become Love Island’s richest star ever — with global brands ready to snap her up. Could she be the next Molly-Mae? The one-sided final is reminiscent of the 2018 edition that saw Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer win the £50,000 prize with a record 80% of the vote.