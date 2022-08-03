The Shocking Love Island Voting Figures Have Been Revealed

Love Island 2022 is officially over and season eight has been one for the history books. As viewers we've laughed, shouted at our screens, and witnessed the greatest reality TV saga...'tit-gate.' Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti were crowned the winners during Monday night's final and they deserved it! Ekin-De carried this series with their drama, fiery arguments and hilarious one liners - but how much did they win by?
ITV has now revealed the final voting stats and Ekin-De won by a landslide. The other Love Island finalists included runners up Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope in third place and Tasha Ghouri and Andrew LePage in fourth.
In one of the shows biggest victories, Ekin-Su and Davide won the crown by a mile with a staggering 63.7% of the votes from the public. The pair were way ahead of second place finalists Gemma and Luca who received 14.5% of the votes. Following closely behind them was Indiyah and Dami with 11.8% of votes. Meanwhile fourth place Islanders Tasha and Andrew claimed 10.1%.
Many fans were also shocked to learn just how close 2nd, 3rd and 4th place were. It really was anyone's game after first place as the margins were so small. However, it is clear that Ekin-Su and Davide captured the nation's heart after taking more than half of the votes. Ekin-Su is now rumoured to become Love Island’s richest star ever — with global brands ready to snap her up. Could she be the next Molly-Mae? The one-sided final is reminiscent of the 2018 edition that saw Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer win the £50,000 prize with a record 80% of the vote.
ITV also said Monday’s episode secured the highest ratings for final since 2019, 3.4 million viewers watched the Love Island final across ITV2 and ITV Hub. It was also reported that 100,000 more people tuned into this year's final than last year. It's safe to say the Love Island is here to stay as despite the many controversies, it continues to remain popular with viewers. Luckily, fans don't have long to wait for another Love Island series as ITV previously confirmed that the winter series in on the horizion. It's going to be a long, loved-up winter and we can't wait!